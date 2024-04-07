Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Mainfreight Limited (NZSE:MFT)

Key Insights

Mainfreight's estimated fair value is NZ$70.03 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With NZ$68.00 share price, Mainfreight appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Our fair value estimate is 11% lower than Mainfreight's analyst price target of NZ$78.51

How far off is Mainfreight Limited (NZSE:MFT) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (NZ$, Millions) -NZ$4.20m NZ$143.4m NZ$110.8m NZ$173.3m NZ$218.4m NZ$292.4m NZ$349.2m NZ$399.4m NZ$442.6m NZ$479.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 19.44% Est @ 14.37% Est @ 10.82% Est @ 8.34% Present Value (NZ$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.1% -NZ$3.9 NZ$125 NZ$90.2 NZ$132 NZ$155 NZ$194 NZ$216 NZ$231 NZ$239 NZ$241

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = NZ$1.6b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = NZ$480m× (1 + 2.6%) ÷ (7.1%– 2.6%) = NZ$11b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= NZ$11b÷ ( 1 + 7.1%)10= NZ$5.4b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is NZ$7.1b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of NZ$68.0, the company appears about fair value at a 2.9% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Mainfreight as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.990. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Mainfreight

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Logistics market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the New Zealander market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the New Zealander market.

