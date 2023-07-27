Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS)

Key Insights

Microlise Group's estimated fair value is UK£1.35 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of UK£1.33 suggests Microlise Group is potentially trading close to its fair value

Peers of Microlise Group are currently trading on average at a 24% premium

Does the July share price for Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Microlise Group Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£5.98m UK£9.20m UK£10.1m UK£10.8m UK£11.4m UK£11.8m UK£12.2m UK£12.5m UK£12.8m UK£13.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 9.54% Est @ 7.05% Est @ 5.31% Est @ 4.09% Est @ 3.23% Est @ 2.63% Est @ 2.22% Est @ 1.92% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.2% UK£5.5 UK£7.9 UK£8.0 UK£7.9 UK£7.7 UK£7.4 UK£7.0 UK£6.7 UK£6.3 UK£5.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£70m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£13m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (8.2%– 1.2%) = UK£190m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£190m÷ ( 1 + 8.2%)10= UK£86m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£157m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£1.3, the company appears about fair value at a 2.0% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Microlise Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.997. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Microlise Group, we've compiled three additional elements you should assess:

Risks: Take risks, for example - Microlise Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does SAAS's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

