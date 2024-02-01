Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH & Co. KGaA (FRA:MUT)

Key Insights

Using the Dividend Discount Model, Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA fair value estimate is €15.00

With €15.10 share price, Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA's peers seem to be trading at a higher premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -444%

Does the February share price for Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH & Co. KGaA (FRA:MUT) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We have to calculate the value of Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA slightly differently to other stocks because it is a beverage company. In this approach dividends per share (DPS) are used, as free cash flow is difficult to estimate and often not reported by analysts. Unless a company pays out the majority of its FCF as a dividend, this method will typically underestimate the value of the stock. The 'Gordon Growth Model' is used, which simply assumes that dividend payments will continue to increase at a sustainable growth rate forever. The dividend is expected to grow at an annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.5%. We then discount this figure to today's value at a cost of equity of 4.5%. Compared to the current share price of €15.1, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Value Per Share = Expected Dividend Per Share / (Discount Rate - Perpetual Growth Rate)

= €0.6 / (4.5% – 0.5%)

= €15.0

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 4.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA, we've put together three important items you should further examine:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA (2 are potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

