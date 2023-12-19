Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Key Insights

Monster Beverage's estimated fair value is US$58.25 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With US$55.30 share price, Monster Beverage appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Our fair value estimate is 5.1% lower than Monster Beverage's analyst price target of US$61.39

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$1.76b US$2.04b US$2.20b US$2.40b US$2.54b US$2.67b US$2.78b US$2.88b US$2.97b US$3.05b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x7 Analyst x5 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 6.13% Est @ 4.96% Est @ 4.14% Est @ 3.56% Est @ 3.16% Est @ 2.88% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.2% US$1.7k US$1.8k US$1.8k US$1.9k US$1.9k US$1.9k US$1.8k US$1.8k US$1.7k US$1.7k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$18b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$3.1b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (6.2%– 2.2%) = US$78b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$78b÷ ( 1 + 6.2%)10= US$43b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$61b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$55.3, the company appears about fair value at a 5.1% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Monster Beverage as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Monster Beverage

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for MNST.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

