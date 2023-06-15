Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Moonpig Group is UK£1.71 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Moonpig Group's UK£1.51 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Our fair value estimate is 21% lower than Moonpig Group's analyst price target of UK£2.17

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£7.23m UK£50.0m UK£57.4m UK£57.1m UK£57.0m UK£57.2m UK£57.5m UK£58.0m UK£58.5m UK£59.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x7 Analyst x8 Analyst x8 Analyst x2 Est @ -0.07% Est @ 0.32% Est @ 0.60% Est @ 0.79% Est @ 0.93% Est @ 1.02% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 9.7% UK£6.6 UK£41.5 UK£43.5 UK£39.4 UK£35.9 UK£32.8 UK£30.1 UK£27.6 UK£25.4 UK£23.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£306m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£59m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (9.7%– 1.2%) = UK£707m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£707m÷ ( 1 + 9.7%)10= UK£280m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£586m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£1.5, the company appears about fair value at a 12% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Moonpig Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.216. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Moonpig Group

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for MOON.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Total liabilities exceed total assets, which raises the risk of financial distress.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Moonpig Group, we've put together three essential aspects you should explore:

