Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR)

Key Insights

Myer Holdings' estimated fair value is AU$0.70 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of AU$0.74 suggests Myer Holdings is potentially trading close to its fair value

When compared to theindustry average discount of -22%, Myer Holdings' competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Myer Holdings Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$59.0m AU$41.0m AU$58.0m AU$58.0m AU$59.0m AU$60.0m AU$61.2m AU$62.4m AU$63.6m AU$64.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 1.75% Est @ 1.87% Est @ 1.96% Est @ 2.02% Est @ 2.06% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 11% AU$53.0 AU$33.1 AU$42.0 AU$37.7 AU$34.5 AU$31.5 AU$28.8 AU$26.4 AU$24.2 AU$22.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$333m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$65m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (11%– 2.2%) = AU$721m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$721m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= AU$246m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is AU$579m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$0.7, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Myer Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Myer Holdings

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year is below its 5-year average.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for MYR.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Myer Holdings, we've compiled three relevant elements you should assess:

Risks: Take risks, for example - Myer Holdings has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

