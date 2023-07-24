Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX)

Key Insights

NIOX Group's estimated fair value is UK£0.81 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With UK£0.70 share price, NIOX Group appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Industry average discount to fair value of 7.3% suggests NIOX Group's peers are currently trading at a lower discount

How far off is NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is NIOX Group Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£15.7m UK£17.1m UK£18.1m UK£19.0m UK£19.6m UK£20.2m UK£20.7m UK£21.1m UK£21.5m UK£21.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 6.01% Est @ 4.58% Est @ 3.58% Est @ 2.88% Est @ 2.39% Est @ 2.04% Est @ 1.80% Est @ 1.63% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 6.8% UK£14.7 UK£15.0 UK£14.9 UK£14.6 UK£14.1 UK£13.6 UK£13.0 UK£12.4 UK£11.9 UK£11.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£135m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£22m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (6.8%– 1.2%) = UK£396m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£396m÷ ( 1 + 6.8%)10= UK£205m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£340m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.7, the company appears about fair value at a 14% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at NIOX Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For NIOX Group, we've put together three relevant items you should explore:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with NIOX Group , and understanding these should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does NIOX's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every British stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

