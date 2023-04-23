Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Ocean Wilsons Holdings fair value estimate is UK£7.60

Current share price of UK£8.94 suggests Ocean Wilsons Holdings is potentially trading close to its fair value

Ocean Wilsons Holdings' peers seem to be trading at a higher premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -2,727%

Does the April share price for Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$30.1m US$28.4m US$35.6m US$36.1m US$36.6m US$37.1m US$37.6m US$38.0m US$38.5m US$39.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 1.48% Est @ 1.38% Est @ 1.31% Est @ 1.26% Est @ 1.23% Est @ 1.20% Est @ 1.19% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 11% US$27.0 US$22.9 US$25.8 US$23.5 US$21.4 US$19.5 US$17.7 US$16.1 US$14.7 US$13.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$202m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$39m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (11%– 1.2%) = US$387m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$387m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= US$132m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$334m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£8.9, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Ocean Wilsons Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.714. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Ocean Wilsons Holdings

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Expensive based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Threat

Paying a dividend but company is unprofitable.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Ocean Wilsons Holdings, we've compiled three fundamental aspects you should look at:

Risks: Be aware that Ocean Wilsons Holdings is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about... Future Earnings: How does OCN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the LSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

