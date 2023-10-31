Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Paos Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PAOS)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Paos Holdings Berhad is RM0.35 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With RM0.29 share price, Paos Holdings Berhad appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Peers of Paos Holdings Berhad are currently trading on average at a 40% premium

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Paos Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PAOS) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Paos Holdings Berhad Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM3.09m RM3.32m RM3.54m RM3.73m RM3.91m RM4.09m RM4.26m RM4.44m RM4.61m RM4.78m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 9.28% Est @ 7.56% Est @ 6.36% Est @ 5.52% Est @ 4.93% Est @ 4.51% Est @ 4.22% Est @ 4.02% Est @ 3.88% Est @ 3.78% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 9.0% RM2.8 RM2.8 RM2.7 RM2.6 RM2.5 RM2.4 RM2.3 RM2.2 RM2.1 RM2.0

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM25m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM4.8m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (9.0%– 3.6%) = RM91m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM91m÷ ( 1 + 9.0%)10= RM38m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM63m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.3, the company appears about fair value at a 17% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Paos Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Paos Holdings Berhad, there are three important elements you should consider:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Paos Holdings Berhad (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

