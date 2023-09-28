Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Paycor HCM fair value estimate is US$20.28

Paycor HCM's US$22.62 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Analyst price target for PYCR is US$28.06, which is 38% above our fair value estimate

Does the September share price for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$38.7m US$62.0m US$72.0m US$97.0m US$130.0m US$153.9m US$174.8m US$192.5m US$207.4m US$219.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x9 Analyst x9 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 18.42% Est @ 13.54% Est @ 10.12% Est @ 7.73% Est @ 6.06% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.6% US$36.3 US$54.6 US$59.5 US$75.2 US$94.6 US$105 US$112 US$116 US$117 US$117

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$887m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$220m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (6.6%– 2.2%) = US$5.1b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$5.1b÷ ( 1 + 6.6%)10= US$2.7b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$3.6b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$22.6, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Paycor HCM as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.881. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Paycor HCM

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Expensive based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Threat

Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Paycor HCM, we've put together three fundamental elements you should assess:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Paycor HCM , and understanding this should be part of your investment process. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for PYCR's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

