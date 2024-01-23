Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Porvair plc (LON:PRV)

Key Insights

Porvair's estimated fair value is UK£5.44 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of UK£6.38 suggests Porvair is potentially trading close to its fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Porvair plc (LON:PRV) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£12.6m UK£15.4m UK£15.7m UK£16.1m UK£16.4m UK£16.7m UK£17.0m UK£17.3m UK£17.6m UK£17.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 2.53% Est @ 2.23% Est @ 2.02% Est @ 1.87% Est @ 1.76% Est @ 1.69% Est @ 1.64% Est @ 1.60% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.7% UK£11.7 UK£13.2 UK£12.6 UK£12.0 UK£11.4 UK£10.7 UK£10.2 UK£9.6 UK£9.1 UK£8.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£109m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£18m× (1 + 1.5%) ÷ (7.7%– 1.5%) = UK£296m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£296m÷ ( 1 + 7.7%)10= UK£141m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£250m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£6.4, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

LSE:PRV Discounted Cash Flow January 23rd 2024

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Porvair as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.038. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Porvair

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Machinery market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for PRV.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Porvair, we've compiled three essential factors you should further examine:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Porvair that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does PRV's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

