Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, New Relic fair value estimate is US$83.09

Current share price of US$79.75 suggests New Relic is potentially trading close to its fair value

Our fair value estimate is similar to New Relic's analyst price target of US$82.77

How far off is New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$28.0m US$153.4m US$184.9m US$244.0m US$290.4m US$360.5m US$412.7m US$457.1m US$494.4m US$525.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x11 Analyst x5 Analyst x7 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 14.47% Est @ 10.77% Est @ 8.17% Est @ 6.35% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.3% US$25.9 US$131 US$145 US$177 US$195 US$223 US$236 US$241 US$241 US$236

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$1.9b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$526m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (8.3%– 2.1%) = US$8.6b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$8.6b÷ ( 1 + 8.3%)10= US$3.9b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$5.7b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$79.8, the company appears about fair value at a 4.0% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at New Relic as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.048. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for New Relic

Strength

Cash in surplus of total debt.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For New Relic, we've compiled three further factors you should consider:

Risks: You should be aware of the 3 warning signs for New Relic we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does NEWR's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

