Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of RELX PLC (LON:REL)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, RELX fair value estimate is UK£27.88

With UK£32.80 share price, RELX appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Our fair value estimate is 18% lower than RELX's analyst price target of UK£33.92

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of RELX PLC (LON:REL) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£2.37b UK£2.56b UK£2.66b UK£2.88b UK£3.00b UK£3.09b UK£3.17b UK£3.24b UK£3.31b UK£3.37b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x7 Analyst x7 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 3.03% Est @ 2.58% Est @ 2.26% Est @ 2.04% Est @ 1.88% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.0% UK£2.2k UK£2.2k UK£2.2k UK£2.2k UK£2.1k UK£2.1k UK£2.0k UK£1.9k UK£1.8k UK£1.7k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£20b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£3.4b× (1 + 1.5%) ÷ (7.0%– 1.5%) = UK£63b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£63b÷ ( 1 + 7.0%)10= UK£32b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£52b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£32.8, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

LSE:REL Discounted Cash Flow January 22nd 2024

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at RELX as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.923. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for RELX

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Professional Services market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the British market.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For RELX, we've put together three fundamental aspects you should further research:

Risks: Be aware that RELX is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about... Future Earnings: How does REL's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every British stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

