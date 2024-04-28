Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Key Insights

Richardson Electronics' estimated fair value is US$10.69 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With US$10.00 share price, Richardson Electronics appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The average premium for Richardson Electronics' competitorsis currently 40%

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Richardson Electronics Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$3.90m US$6.70m US$7.40m US$7.92m US$8.37m US$8.76m US$9.10m US$9.42m US$9.71m US$9.99m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 7.09% Est @ 5.65% Est @ 4.64% Est @ 3.93% Est @ 3.44% Est @ 3.10% Est @ 2.85% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.4% US$3.6 US$5.8 US$6.0 US$6.0 US$5.9 US$5.7 US$5.5 US$5.3 US$5.1 US$4.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$54m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.3%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$10.0m× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (7.4%– 2.3%) = US$201m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$201m÷ ( 1 + 7.4%)10= US$99m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$153m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$10.0, the company appears about fair value at a 6.5% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Richardson Electronics as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.105. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Richardson Electronics

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Electronic market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Richardson Electronics, we've compiled three essential elements you should explore:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Richardson Electronics that you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does RELL's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

