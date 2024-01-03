Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of RTL Group S.A. (ETR:RRTL)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for RTL Group is €42.18 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of €35.68 suggests RTL Group is potentially trading close to its fair value

Our fair value estimate is 15% higher than RTL Group's analyst price target of €36.69

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of RTL Group S.A. (ETR:RRTL) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €954.6m €625.7m €458.7m €373.7m €325.7m €296.9m €278.9m €267.4m €260.1m €255.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ -26.69% Est @ -18.54% Est @ -12.84% Est @ -8.85% Est @ -6.06% Est @ -4.10% Est @ -2.73% Est @ -1.78% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 5.3% €907 €565 €393 €304 €252 €218 €195 €177 €164 €153

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €3.3b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.5%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €256m× (1 + 0.5%) ÷ (5.3%– 0.5%) = €5.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €5.3b÷ ( 1 + 5.3%)10= €3.2b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €6.5b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €35.7, the company appears about fair value at a 15% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

XTRA:RRTL Discounted Cash Flow January 3rd 2024

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at RTL Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.961. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for RTL Group

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings and cashflows.

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the German market.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For RTL Group, there are three further elements you should further examine:

Risks: Take risks, for example - RTL Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does RRTL's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

