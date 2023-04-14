Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM)

Key Insights

Steppe Cement's estimated fair value is UK£0.32 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of UK£0.34 suggests Steppe Cement is potentially trading close to its fair value

The average discount for Steppe Cement's competitorsis currently 26%

Does the April share price for Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Steppe Cement Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$8.84m US$7.66m US$6.97m US$6.56m US$6.31m US$6.16m US$6.08m US$6.05m US$6.05m US$6.06m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -19.54% Est @ -13.34% Est @ -8.99% Est @ -5.95% Est @ -3.82% Est @ -2.33% Est @ -1.28% Est @ -0.55% Est @ -0.04% Est @ 0.31% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.0% US$8.2 US$6.6 US$5.5 US$4.8 US$4.3 US$3.9 US$3.5 US$3.3 US$3.0 US$2.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$46m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$6.1m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (8.0%– 1.2%) = US$90m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$90m÷ ( 1 + 8.0%)10= US$42m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$87m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£0.3, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Steppe Cement as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.855. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Steppe Cement, we've put together three fundamental aspects you should further examine:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Steppe Cement you should be aware of. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

