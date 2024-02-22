Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Sunway Berhad (KLSE:SUNWAY)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Sunway Berhad fair value estimate is RM2.45

Current share price of RM2.71 suggests Sunway Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

Our fair value estimate is 14% lower than Sunway Berhad's analyst price target of RM2.85

Does the February share price for Sunway Berhad (KLSE:SUNWAY) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) -RM34.0m -RM441.9m RM445.0m RM692.9m RM970.5m RM1.25b RM1.52b RM1.77b RM1.98b RM2.18b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 55.71% Est @ 40.06% Est @ 29.10% Est @ 21.44% Est @ 16.07% Est @ 12.31% Est @ 9.68% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 12% -RM30.4 -RM354 RM319 RM444 RM557 RM643 RM699 RM726 RM730 RM716

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM4.4b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.5%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM2.2b× (1 + 3.5%) ÷ (12%– 3.5%) = RM27b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM27b÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= RM9.0b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM13b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM2.7, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Sunway Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.293. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Sunway Berhad

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Industrials market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Malaysian market.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Sunway Berhad, we've compiled three essential factors you should assess:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Sunway Berhad (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does SUNWAY's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

