Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Taliworks Corporation Berhad (KLSE:TALIWRK)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Taliworks Corporation Berhad fair value estimate is RM0.97

Current share price of RM0.81 suggests Taliworks Corporation Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

The RM0.93 analyst price target for TALIWRK is 4.7% less than our estimate of fair value

Does the May share price for Taliworks Corporation Berhad (KLSE:TALIWRK) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Taliworks Corporation Berhad Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM129.6m RM132.7m RM136.3m RM140.4m RM144.8m RM149.6m RM154.6m RM159.9m RM165.5m RM171.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 1.87% Est @ 2.38% Est @ 2.74% Est @ 2.99% Est @ 3.16% Est @ 3.28% Est @ 3.37% Est @ 3.43% Est @ 3.47% Est @ 3.50% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 10.0% RM118 RM110 RM102 RM96.0 RM90.0 RM84.5 RM79.5 RM74.7 RM70.3 RM66.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM891m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 10.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM171m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (10.0%– 3.6%) = RM2.8b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM2.8b÷ ( 1 + 10.0%)10= RM1.1b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM2.0b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.8, the company appears about fair value at a 16% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Taliworks Corporation Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Taliworks Corporation Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings and cashflows.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Taliworks Corporation Berhad, we've put together three fundamental factors you should consider:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Taliworks Corporation Berhad (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about. Future Earnings: How does TALIWRK's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Malaysian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

