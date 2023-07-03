Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Techbond Group Berhad (KLSE:TECHBND)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Techbond Group Berhad fair value estimate is RM0.41

Current share price of RM0.38 suggests Techbond Group Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

Techbond Group Berhad's peers are currently trading at a premium of 30% on average

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Techbond Group Berhad (KLSE:TECHBND) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM8.50m RM17.6m RM18.6m RM19.5m RM20.4m RM21.3m RM22.1m RM23.0m RM23.9m RM24.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 5.59% Est @ 4.99% Est @ 4.56% Est @ 4.26% Est @ 4.06% Est @ 3.91% Est @ 3.81% Est @ 3.74% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM7.6 RM14.2 RM13.4 RM12.6 RM11.9 RM11.1 RM10.4 RM9.7 RM9.0 RM8.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM108m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM25m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (11%– 3.6%) = RM326m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM326m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM110m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM219m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.4, the company appears about fair value at a 9.2% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Techbond Group Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.983. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Techbond Group Berhad

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Chemicals market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for TECHBND.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Techbond Group Berhad, there are three further items you should explore:

