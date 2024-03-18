Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Tencent Music Entertainment Group is US$11.33 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Tencent Music Entertainment Group's US$10.33 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Analyst price target for TME is CN¥10.07 which is 11% below our fair value estimate

How far off is Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥5.64b CN¥6.77b CN¥7.36b CN¥8.09b CN¥8.50b CN¥8.83b CN¥9.13b CN¥9.41b CN¥9.67b CN¥9.93b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x8 Analyst x7 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 3.86% Est @ 3.39% Est @ 3.06% Est @ 2.83% Est @ 2.67% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 8.4% CN¥5.2k CN¥5.8k CN¥5.8k CN¥5.9k CN¥5.7k CN¥5.4k CN¥5.2k CN¥4.9k CN¥4.7k CN¥4.4k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥53b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥9.9b× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (8.4%– 2.3%) = CN¥167b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥167b÷ ( 1 + 8.4%)10= CN¥75b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CN¥128b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$10.3, the company appears about fair value at a 8.9% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Tencent Music Entertainment Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.081. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for TME.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 4 years.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Tencent Music Entertainment Group, we've compiled three pertinent aspects you should look at:

