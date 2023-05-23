Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (SGX:Y92)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Thai Beverage is S$0.65 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Thai Beverage's S$0.58 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Our fair value estimate is 22% lower than Thai Beverage's analyst price target of ฿0.83

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (SGX:Y92) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (THB, Millions) ฿42.6b ฿40.6b ฿37.6b ฿36.0b ฿35.2b ฿34.8b ฿34.7b ฿34.9b ฿35.2b ฿35.7b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Est @ -4.23% Est @ -2.38% Est @ -1.08% Est @ -0.16% Est @ 0.47% Est @ 0.92% Est @ 1.23% Present Value (THB, Millions) Discounted @ 9.7% ฿38.8k ฿33.7k ฿28.5k ฿24.9k ฿22.2k ฿20.0k ฿18.2k ฿16.7k ฿15.3k ฿14.2k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = ฿233b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = ฿36b× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (9.7%– 2.0%) = ฿471b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= ฿471b÷ ( 1 + 9.7%)10= ฿187b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is ฿420b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of S$0.6, the company appears about fair value at a 11% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Thai Beverage as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.887. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Thai Beverage

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded its 5-year average.

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Beverage industry.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Beverage market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Singaporean market.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Thai Beverage, we've put together three relevant factors you should consider:

Risks: To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Thai Beverage (including 1 which is significant) . Future Earnings: How does Y92's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Singaporean stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

