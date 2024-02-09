Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Thomson Medical Group Limited (SGX:A50)

Key Insights

Thomson Medical Group's estimated fair value is S$0.046 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With S$0.05 share price, Thomson Medical Group appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Thomson Medical Group's peers are currently trading at a discount of 15% on average

How far off is Thomson Medical Group Limited (SGX:A50) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) S$55.1m S$53.2m S$52.3m S$52.0m S$52.1m S$52.4m S$53.0m S$53.8m S$54.7m S$55.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -5.73% Est @ -3.40% Est @ -1.76% Est @ -0.62% Est @ 0.18% Est @ 0.74% Est @ 1.13% Est @ 1.41% Est @ 1.60% Est @ 1.74% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 6.0% S$52.0 S$47.4 S$43.9 S$41.2 S$39.0 S$37.0 S$35.4 S$33.8 S$32.4 S$31.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$393m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$56m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (6.0%– 2.1%) = S$1.4b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$1.4b÷ ( 1 + 6.0%)10= S$812m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is S$1.2b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of S$0.05, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Thomson Medical Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.851. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Thomson Medical Group

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Healthcare market.

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Singaporean market.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Thomson Medical Group, there are three further factors you should assess:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Thomson Medical Group (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does A50's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

