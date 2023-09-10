Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Tialis Essential IT PLC (LON:TIA)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Tialis Essential IT is UK£0.50 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With UK£0.45 share price, Tialis Essential IT appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Tialis Essential IT's peers are currently trading at a premium of 90% on average

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Tialis Essential IT PLC (LON:TIA) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£884.2k UK£915.6k UK£942.1k UK£965.1k UK£985.6k UK£1.00m UK£1.02m UK£1.04m UK£1.05m UK£1.07m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 4.48% Est @ 3.55% Est @ 2.90% Est @ 2.44% Est @ 2.12% Est @ 1.90% Est @ 1.74% Est @ 1.64% Est @ 1.56% Est @ 1.51% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 9.1% UK£0.8 UK£0.8 UK£0.7 UK£0.7 UK£0.6 UK£0.6 UK£0.6 UK£0.5 UK£0.5 UK£0.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£6.2m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.4%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£1.1m× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (9.1%– 1.4%) = UK£14m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£14m÷ ( 1 + 9.1%)10= UK£5.8m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£12m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.5, the company appears about fair value at a 9.5% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Tialis Essential IT as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.313. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Tialis Essential IT

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for TIA.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Tialis Essential IT, we've compiled three important factors you should assess:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Tialis Essential IT (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does TIA's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

