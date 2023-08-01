Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Unimech Group Berhad (KLSE:UNIMECH)

Key Insights

Unimech Group Berhad's estimated fair value is RM2.06 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Unimech Group Berhad's RM1.65 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Peers of Unimech Group Berhad are currently trading on average at a 559% premium

How far off is Unimech Group Berhad (KLSE:UNIMECH) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM27.1m RM28.9m RM30.6m RM32.1m RM33.6m RM35.1m RM36.5m RM38.0m RM39.4m RM40.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 7.99% Est @ 6.67% Est @ 5.74% Est @ 5.09% Est @ 4.63% Est @ 4.31% Est @ 4.09% Est @ 3.93% Est @ 3.82% Est @ 3.75% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 13% RM24.0 RM22.6 RM21.1 RM19.6 RM18.1 RM16.7 RM15.3 RM14.1 RM12.9 RM11.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM176m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 13%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM41m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (13%– 3.6%) = RM440m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM440m÷ ( 1 + 13%)10= RM127m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM303m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM1.7, the company appears about fair value at a 20% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Unimech Group Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 13%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.202. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Unimech Group Berhad

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Machinery market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine UNIMECH's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for UNIMECH.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Unimech Group Berhad, there are three fundamental elements you should assess:

