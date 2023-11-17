Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Unique Fire Holdings Berhad (KLSE:UNIQUE)

Key Insights

Unique Fire Holdings Berhad's estimated fair value is RM0.30 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM0.26 suggests Unique Fire Holdings Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Unique Fire Holdings Berhad (KLSE:UNIQUE) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM6.48m RM7.15m RM7.75m RM8.28m RM8.77m RM9.23m RM9.66m RM10.1m RM10.5m RM10.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 13.33% Est @ 10.40% Est @ 8.34% Est @ 6.91% Est @ 5.90% Est @ 5.19% Est @ 4.70% Est @ 4.36% Est @ 4.11% Est @ 3.94% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 9.9% RM5.9 RM5.9 RM5.8 RM5.7 RM5.5 RM5.2 RM5.0 RM4.7 RM4.5 RM4.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM52m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM11m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (9.9%– 3.6%) = RM177m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM177m÷ ( 1 + 9.9%)10= RM69m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM121m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.3, the company appears about fair value at a 16% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Unique Fire Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.935. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Unique Fire Holdings Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Commercial Services market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine UNIQUE's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for UNIQUE.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Unique Fire Holdings Berhad, we've put together three fundamental elements you should further research:

