Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Villars Holding S.A. (VTX:VILN)

The projected fair value for Villars Holding is CHF837 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With CHF680 share price, Villars Holding appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Industry average discount to fair value of 40% suggests Villars Holding's peers are currently trading at a higher discount

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Villars Holding S.A. (VTX:VILN) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF4.05m CHF3.85m CHF3.73m CHF3.64m CHF3.59m CHF3.55m CHF3.53m CHF3.51m CHF3.50m CHF3.50m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -6.82% Est @ -4.73% Est @ -3.27% Est @ -2.25% Est @ -1.54% Est @ -1.04% Est @ -0.69% Est @ -0.44% Est @ -0.27% Est @ -0.15% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 4.2% CHF3.9 CHF3.6 CHF3.3 CHF3.1 CHF2.9 CHF2.8 CHF2.7 CHF2.5 CHF2.4 CHF2.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF29m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 4.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF3.5m× (1 + 0.1%) ÷ (4.2%– 0.1%) = CHF87m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CHF87m÷ ( 1 + 4.2%)10= CHF58m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CHF87m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CHF680, the company appears about fair value at a 19% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Villars Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 4.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.875. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Villars Holding

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine VILN's earnings prospects.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Villars Holding, we've put together three additional elements you should consider:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Villars Holding you should be aware of.

