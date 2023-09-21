Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Warpaint London fair value estimate is UK£3.14

With UK£3.03 share price, Warpaint London appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Industry average discount to fair value of 7.0% suggests Warpaint London's peers are currently trading at a higher discount

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£11.3m UK£12.5m UK£13.4m UK£14.2m UK£14.9m UK£15.4m UK£15.9m UK£16.3m UK£16.6m UK£16.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 14.62% Est @ 10.65% Est @ 7.87% Est @ 5.92% Est @ 4.56% Est @ 3.60% Est @ 2.94% Est @ 2.47% Est @ 2.14% Est @ 1.91% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.3% UK£10.5 UK£10.8 UK£10.9 UK£10.7 UK£10.5 UK£10.1 UK£9.7 UK£9.2 UK£8.8 UK£8.4

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£100m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.4%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£17m× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (7.3%– 1.4%) = UK£289m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£289m÷ ( 1 + 7.3%)10= UK£143m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£242m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£3.0, the company appears about fair value at a 3.5% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Warpaint London as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.006. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Warpaint London

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Personal Products market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for W7L.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Warpaint London, there are three important elements you should assess:

