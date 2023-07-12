Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad (KLSE:WONG)

Key Insights

Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad's estimated fair value is RM0.42 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad's RM0.39 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

The average premium for Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad's competitorsis currently 496%

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad (KLSE:WONG) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM6.98m RM8.28m RM9.44m RM10.5m RM11.4m RM12.2m RM12.9m RM13.6m RM14.3m RM14.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 24.99% Est @ 18.56% Est @ 14.06% Est @ 10.92% Est @ 8.71% Est @ 7.17% Est @ 6.09% Est @ 5.33% Est @ 4.80% Est @ 4.43% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 13% RM6.2 RM6.5 RM6.5 RM6.4 RM6.2 RM5.8 RM5.5 RM5.1 RM4.7 RM4.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM57m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 13%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM15m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (13%– 3.6%) = RM162m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM162m÷ ( 1 + 13%)10= RM47m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM105m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.4, the company appears about fair value at a 6.7% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 13%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.190. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Machinery market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine WONG's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for WONG.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad, there are three pertinent items you should assess:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad (1 is significant) you should be aware of. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

