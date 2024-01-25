Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Yü Group PLC (LON:YU.)

Key Insights

Yü Group's estimated fair value is UK£12.57 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With UK£13.05 share price, Yü Group appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The average discount for Yü Group's competitorsis currently 36%

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Yü Group PLC (LON:YU.) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Yü Group Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£75.6m UK£33.1m UK£16.6m UK£10.9m UK£8.30m UK£6.97m UK£6.21m UK£5.77m UK£5.51m UK£5.36m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ -49.90% Est @ -34.47% Est @ -23.67% Est @ -16.12% Est @ -10.83% Est @ -7.12% Est @ -4.53% Est @ -2.71% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 6.2% UK£71.2 UK£29.4 UK£13.8 UK£8.5 UK£6.1 UK£4.8 UK£4.1 UK£3.6 UK£3.2 UK£2.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£148m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£5.4m× (1 + 1.5%) ÷ (6.2%– 1.5%) = UK£115m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£115m÷ ( 1 + 6.2%)10= UK£63m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£210m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£13.1, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Yü Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Yü Group

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Renewable Energy market.

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for YU..

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Yü Group, there are three additional aspects you should assess:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Yü Group that you should be aware of.

