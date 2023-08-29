Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of YX Precious Metals Bhd (KLSE:YXPM)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, YX Precious Metals Bhd fair value estimate is RM0.27

YX Precious Metals Bhd's RM0.27 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

The average premium for YX Precious Metals Bhd's competitorsis currently 126%

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of YX Precious Metals Bhd (KLSE:YXPM) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM5.90m RM6.63m RM7.27m RM7.84m RM8.36m RM8.83m RM9.28m RM9.70m RM10.1m RM10.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 16.12% Est @ 12.35% Est @ 9.71% Est @ 7.86% Est @ 6.57% Est @ 5.66% Est @ 5.03% Est @ 4.59% Est @ 4.27% Est @ 4.06% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM5.3 RM5.4 RM5.3 RM5.2 RM5.0 RM4.7 RM4.5 RM4.2 RM4.0 RM3.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM47m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM11m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (11%– 3.6%) = RM148m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM148m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM53m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM100m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.3, the company appears about fair value at a 1.3% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at YX Precious Metals Bhd as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.080. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for YX Precious Metals Bhd

Strength

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Luxury industry.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Luxury market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine YXPM's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for YXPM.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For YX Precious Metals Bhd, there are three relevant factors you should further examine:

