Caldwell Cassady & Curry Lawyers Ranked Among Top Attorneys in U.S.

Four from Dallas firm recognized for success in intellectual property, patent cases

DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The recently published 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America includes four attorneys from the Dallas-based intellectual property and business litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry principals Kevin Burgess, Brad Caldwell, Jason Cassady, and Austin Curry have earned multiple consecutive selections in Best Lawyers based on their representation of clients in high-stakes intellectual property trials and patent lawsuits.

The annual guide to the nation's leading lawyers recognizes only those attorneys who have been nominated by prior Best Lawyers honorees who practice in the same area of law. Fewer than 5 percent of all U.S. lawyers are ranked in Best Lawyers.

Since last year's edition, Caldwell Cassady & Curry has continued to grow by adding Brian Johnston as a principal and Xu Zhou, Hailey Grissom, and Adrienne Dellinger as associates. During the same time, the firm has helped several clients secure significant victories in Texas courts.

Last October, Caldwell Cassady & Curry won a $502.8 million verdict for VirnetX Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The lawsuit was based on Apple's infringement of two VirnetX patents that enabled key features in iPhones and other Apple products. Earlier in 2020, Apple paid VirnetX more than $454 million to satisfy a patent infringement judgment won by Caldwell Cassady & Curry in a separate Eastern District case that went to trial four years earlier.

The firm also scored a complete defense victory for UK-based World Programming Limited in a copyright and patent infringement lawsuit filed by SAS Institute Inc. After the firm presented WPL's defenses, SAS Institute abandoned half of its patent assertions before dropping its other patent claims following expert discovery. On the eve of trial, the presiding judge dismissed SAS Institute's remaining copyright claims with prejudice.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secret claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

