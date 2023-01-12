U.S. markets closed

Caldwell Defers IQTalent Payments

Caldwell Partners International, Inc.
·2 min read
Caldwell Partners International, Inc.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) announced it has agreed with the selling shareholders of IQTalent Partners, Inc. ("IQTalent") to amend the existing purchase agreement to defer the majority of the remaining purchase price and earnout payments. Caldwell acquired IQTalent on December 31, 2020 with part of the purchase price subject to payment over time and earnout achievements. The remaining accrued purchase price and earnout payments payable of $3.6 million USD were initially scheduled to be paid January 15, 2023. The payments were deferred while IQTalent restructures its business for reduced hiring demand.

Pursuant to the amended agreement, the remaining amounts will be paid $0.1 million USD on or before January 15, 2023, $1.1 million USD on or before April 15, 2023 and $2.4 million on or before September 15, 2023. The deferred amounts will accrue interest at a 10% annual interest rate, payable when the respective payments are made. One of the IQTalent selling shareholders, David Windley, is the president of IQTalent and a director of Caldwell. Included in the $2.4 million payable on September 15, 2023 is Mr. Windley's allocable portion of $1.3 million USD.

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on current expectations that are subject to the significant risks and uncertainties cited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of statements that include phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "will," "likely," "estimates," "potential," "continue" or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements. The Company is subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to, software that we license from third parties, our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity issues, successfully integrating or realizing the expected benefits from our acquisitions, adverse operating issues from acquired businesses, our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to our partners taking our clients with them to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies, including the impact of pandemic diseases; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in executive search; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; adverse governmental and tax law rulings; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and fund any dividends; technological advances may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; affiliation agreements may fail to renew or affiliates may be acquired; marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; volatility of the market price and volume of our common shares; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Chris Beck, CPA, President and Chief Financial Officer
cbeck@caldwellpartners.com
+1 (617) 934-1843

Media:
Caroline Lomot, Director of Marketing
clomot@caldwellpartners.com
+1 (516) 830-3535

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735102/Caldwell-Defers-IQTalent-Payments

