U.S. markets close in 6 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,056.46
    +48.45 (+1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,488.80
    +265.38 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,876.10
    +213.30 (+1.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,820.26
    +36.83 (+2.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.07
    +0.87 (+0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.60
    +10.60 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    21.73
    +0.17 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0534
    +0.0096 (+0.92%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9660
    +0.0890 (+3.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2463
    +0.0139 (+1.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5980
    +0.5450 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,606.56
    +967.36 (+3.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    689.53
    +446.85 (+184.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,517.60
    +52.80 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

Caldwell Expands Partnership Capabilities with the Addition of Byron Marchant

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CWLPF

Caldwell establishes offices in Washington, DC area and Annapolis, MD with addition of Marchant

TORONTO, ON and WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL); (OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced the addition of Byron Marchant as a partner in the Board & CEO Practice, adding to Caldwell's capabilities in the US federal and state public sector, public utilities sector, and the sports and entertainment space. The firm also announced the establishment of new offices in Annapolis, MD and the Washington, DC area.

Caldwell Partners International, Inc., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Press release picture
Caldwell Partners International, Inc., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Press release picture

"Byron has a successful track record that cuts across a wide range of areas - from his impressive tenure leading the US Naval Academy Alumni and Foundation to his role in the $3B acquisition of BET by Viacom to his background with technology and nuclear submarines in the Navy and everything in between," said Jay Millen, managing partner of Caldwell's Board & CEO Practice. "He's an incredibly accomplished individual with an exceptionally wide network of content, which together make him a true asset to the team."

Mr. Marchant joins Caldwell from the US Naval Academy Alumni and Foundation, where he served as president and CEO for over 13 years. His tenure was highlighted by his steady, strategic leadership for the organization through the 2009 recession and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Byron oversaw the most successful campaign in Alumni Association and Foundation history - raising more than $541 million in support of the Naval Academy's Strategic Plan 2020.

"I'm excited to join the Caldwell team and look forward to helping expand the firm's markets in these key sectors," said Marchant. "The human capital challenges ahead for these sectors are significant, and impacted by rapid technological change, energy shortages, supply chain risks and national security challenges. I look forward to adding value in this market space for our clients."

Previously, Mr. Marchant served as the executive vice president, general counsel, & chief administrative officer for Black Entertainment Television (BET). In that role he was the lead representative in the execution of the $3B acquisition of BET by Viacom Inc. He was a partner with the law firm Patton Boggs, LLP, and previously served as senior vice president and general counsel for Annapolis-based Telecommunications Systems Inc. He also served as senior legal advisor to Federal Communications Commissioner Andrew Barrett and was an attorney with Sidley Austin.

Mr. Marchant holds a BS in American political systems from the U.S. Naval Academy and earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia Law School. He was in the submarine service before transferring to the Naval Reserve in 1984, where he fulfilled numerous assignments in the Naval Reserve Intelligence program and attained the rank of commander in the U.S. Naval Reserves.

Mr. Marchant is a lifetime member of the U.S. Naval Academy Alumni Association, a trustee of the Naval Academy Athletics and Scholarship Foundation, a member of the New Jersey Bar, the U.S. Supreme Court Bar, and the American Bar Association. He has depth of experience in the board room and currently serves as a director at the Naval War College Foundation, YMCA Board of Central Maryland and Baltimore Community Foundation.

Mr. Marchant is joined by Tiffany Faucette, who is joining Caldwell as an associate, focusing on recruiting high level executives in the sports and entertainment, federal and state public sector and the public utilities sector. Ms. Faucette has a highly successful 30-year track record in the professional sports world as an award-winning LPGA instructor, competitor, entrepreneur and author, delivering a rare combination of sports and business acumen. Additionally, she launched FG Enterprises, which conceived, developed, patented, and released globally available products, as well as an instructional book. She has made numerous appearances on television and talk radio, including The Golf Channel, NBC, ABC, and Fox. Ms. Faucette holds a B.S. in marketing, magna cum laude, from Florida State University.

"This is an exciting next step for Caldwell," said Chris Beck, president. "Byron and Tiffany are expanding our capabilities from both a geographic and industry perspective with the launch of our two new offices and the additional focus on the sports and entertainment industry, federal and state public sector, and the public utilities space. We're thrilled to have such exceptional people join our outstanding team and lead our continued growth in the mid-Atlantic market and our firm."

About Caldwell
Caldwell is a leading retained executive search firm connecting clients with transformational talent. Together with IQTalent Partners, we are a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through the two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent Partners - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:
Caroline Lomot
Caldwell
clomot@caldwellpartners.com
+1 516 830 3535

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701626/Caldwell-Expands-Partnership-Capabilities-with-the-Addition-of-Byron-Marchant

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Energy Transfer's Perseverance Is About to Pay Off Big Time

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a long history of developing infrastructure projects to support growing energy demand. The company has built thousands of miles of pipelines, multiple oil and gas processing facilities, and several storage and export terminals over the years. The master limited partnership (MLP) currently expects to invest upwards of $2.1 billion this year in expanding its energy infrastructure network.

  • Citigroup Is Now a Warren Buffett Stock -- Here's Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought in Q1

    As stocks were getting creamed in the first three months of the year, legendary investor Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) went on a shopping spree -- particularly in the financials sector. In Berkshire Hathaway's Form 13F regulatory filing, which shows what stocks the conglomerate bought and sold in the first quarter, the company revealed that it had bought a stake in embattled megabank Citigroup (NYSE: C). Berkshire purchased 55.2 million shares, or roughly 2.8% of Citigroup's outstanding shares, for a total value of roughly $2.95 billion.

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Dived by Over 31% Today

    All stocks have bad days at least once in a while, but Monday for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) was one of the ugliest trading sessions in its history. The company's stock lost nearly one-third of its value after the company announced a financial engineering move that sent investors scrambling for the exits. Tonix announced Monday afternoon that it is effecting a 1-for-32 reverse split of its common stock.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Technology stocks are normally associated with growth, and not necessarily dividends. One pays a low dividend but is rapidly growing it, along with share repurchases at a low valuation. Another has raised its dividend not once but four times over the past year alone.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Insiders Are Buying Heavily

    The last few months, with the exception of some short bullish trading runs, have been brutal for the markets. Stocks are down, pretty much across the board. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index has fallen 25% year-to-date, while the broader S&P 500 is down 16%. As for causes to the market turndown, you can take your pick. Supply chains remain snarled, and the Chinese government’s anti-COVID lockdown policies and the Russian war against Ukraine aren’t helping that matter any. Inflation, which started taki

  • Michael 'Big Short' Burry Shorts Apple

    Infamous investor Michael Burry of "The Big Short" has bet against Apple ( ), according to a SEC filing. During the first quarter, Burry, a hedge fund investor who is known for predicting and profiting from the housing bubble and subprime mortgage crisis by betting against collaterized debt obligations or CDOs during the mid 2000s, stocked up on Alphabet ( ), Meta Platforms (FB), and Discovery ( ) for Scion Asset Management. The hedge fund owned bearish put options against 206,000 Apple shares as of March 31.

  • Here's Why I Think Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story...

  • Walmart Q1 earnings miss estimates as inflation weighs on profits

    Walmart (WMT) reported mixed quarterly results on Tuesday, with still-solid consumer spending helping buoy the retail giant's sales while earnings fell short of expectations.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Rising Today

    AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) started off in a hole on Monday morning, dropping 2.4% out of the gate, but then, as they like to do, traders sent shares soaring, up 10% to a high of $12.66 per share. Despite a better-than-expected performance in the first quarter, AMC's stock has not benefited from the improved results. Heading into the summer box office season and with a slate of big-ticket movies scheduled to be released throughout the second half of the year, AMC believes it can achieve parity with 2019 revenue and generate positive operating cash flows by the end of the year.

  • Carvana, the 'Amazon of Car Dealers', Is in Deep Trouble

    When Ernie Garcia spoke with analysts during Carvana's earnings call last month, the company's chief executive officer said the used-car retailer's first-quarter had been "challenging." "Some quarters are bumpier than others," Garcia said, according to a transcript of the call. The company had just posted a "confidence shattering quarter," in the words of J.P. Morgan, as it reported a wider-than-expected loss of $2.89 a share, much higher than the FactSet's expected loss of $1.44 a share.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • Here’s what just happened that triggers stock market drops 71% of the time, warns Credit Suisse

    Is the bottom in? There's been a nice bounce since Thursday, but Credit Suisse isn't buying it.

  • 2 Metaverse Growth Stocks You'll Want to Buy on the Dip

    These two companies could be fighting for a slice of a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity in the long run.

  • Amazon: Buy or Sell?

    Then you have stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), one of the largest companies in the U.S. It has demonstrated its worth over time, but as growth slows, investors may be wondering if it has what it takes to stage a comeback. With $478 billion in trailing-12-month revenue, investors might be wondering if there's any more room for the top e-commerce company to grow.

  • UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire buys Citigroup and several other stocks, slashes Verizon

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added new investments in Citigroup Inc and several other companies in the first quarter, as Warren Buffett's conglomerate took advantage of volatile stock markets to invest $51.1 billion that had largely been sitting in cash. In a regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed equity investments as of March 31, Berkshire reported new stakes in Ally Financial Inc, chemicals and specialty materials company Celanese Corp, insurance holding company Markel Corp, drug distributor McKesson Corp and Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS.

  • George Soros Has Faith in Two Tesla Rivals But Not in GM

    If it were up to iconic investor and short-seller George Soros to pick the winners of automotive electrification, General Motors would have a lot to worry about. The legacy carmaker is however doing everything to be one of the major players in the very lucrative segment of electric vehicles. GM seems to have a vehicle in each segment to compete with.

  • Stock investors are now starting to feel the 5 stages of bear-market grief

    This bottom-fishing is more reminiscent of the “slope of hope” that bear markets typically descend than the “wall of worry” bull markets like to climb. If it does, it more likely would be a bear-market rally than the beginning of a new bull-market leg that takes the major market averages to new all-time highs. A review of past bear markets suggests that, when the current bear market does hit bottom, few investors will even be contemplating that possibility.

  • Where Will Rivian Be in 10 Years?

    The demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is clearly rising steeply. In 2021, all the net growth in global car sales came from EVs. While the growth of EVs in the coming years is undisputed, which players will emerge as winner isn't as clear.

  • MindMed Announces At-The-Market Offering

    Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED) (the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, announced today that the registration statement on Form S-3, filed on May 4, 2022, was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes a prospectus for an at-the-market equity offering under which the Company may offer and sell its Subordinate Voting Shares or common shares re-designated f