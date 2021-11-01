U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

Caldwell Partners' David Windley Named to Savoy Magazine's 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors

·2 min read
In this article:
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Technology-powered talent acquisition firm Caldwell Partners (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) announced that David Windley, a member of the company's board, has been named to Savoy Magazine's 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors list, an elite representation of African American executives, influencers and achievers who are active on the boards of the world's leading organizations.

Windley serves as president of IQTalent Partners, overseeing the firm's strategic direction, business development, and day to day operations. He joined the Caldwell Partners Board of Directors in February 2021, following Caldwell's acquisition of IQTalent Partners in December 2020.

Prior to joining IQTalent Partners, he was the chief human resources officer at Yahoo! and Fusion-io. Additionally, he held executive human resources positions at Microsoft, Intuit and Silicon Graphics, Inc.

Windley also sits on the Tennant Company Board of Directors as the Compensation Committee Chair and the DHI Group Board of Directors. He is a Governance Fellow with the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) and served as the Board Chair for the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM) through 2020.

"We congratulate David on being named to this prestigious listing of executives," said John Wallace, chief executive officer of Caldwell Partners. "With more than three decades of outstanding success in leading corporate talent divisions and companies, David's deep experience as a leader in the talent acquisition and human resources field have been invaluable to us in this exciting new era of transformational growth for Caldwell and IQTalent Partners. David's recognition for his executive and business leadership amongst this outstanding group is truly well-deserved and we couldn't be prouder."

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent Partners - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Caroline Lomot
Caldwell Partners
clomot@caldwellpartners.com
+1 516 830 3535

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670549/Caldwell-Partners-David-Windley-Named-to-Savoy-Magazines-2021-Most-Influential-Black-Corporate-Directors

