The Caldwell Partners International Announces Results of Vote for Election of Directors

·3 min read
TORONTO, ON / ACCESWIRE / February 22, 2022 / Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX:CWL; OTCQX:CWLPF) reported that at its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders on February 22, 2022 there were 92 shareholders voting by proxy and in total, holding 13,624,230 voting common shares, representing 53.16% of the total number of Voting Common Shares outstanding.

Each of the directors listed as nominees in the management information circular dated January 12, 2022 (the "Circular") were elected directors of the Corporation until the next Annual Meeting.

The results of the vote for the election of directors, appointment of auditors and approval of the 2022 equity incentive plan are as follows:

1. Election of Directors - Elected
Each of the directors listed as nominees in the management proxy circular
dated January 12, 2022 were elected directors of the Corporation until the
next Annual Meeting.

Voted for Percentage

Withheld from Voting Percentage

C. Christopher Beck

99.75%

0.25%

Paul R. Daoust

98.06%

1.94%

Darcy D. Morris

97.26%

2.74%

Elias Vamvakas

98.03%

1.97%

John N. Wallace

99.92%

0.08%

Kathryn A. Welsh

98.03%

1.97%

David Windley

99.96%

0.04%

John Young

97.88%

2.12%

2. Appointment of Auditors - Appointed

Voted for Percentage

Withheld from Voting Percentage

The shareholders appointed KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation and authorized the directors of the Corporation to fix the remuneration of the auditors.

96.90%

3.10%

3. Approval of the 2022 equity incentive plan - Approved

Voted for Percentage

Voted against
percentage

The shareholders approved the resolution to confirm the 2022 equity incentive plan in the form set out as Schedule B to the Circular.

92.19%

7.81%

After the conclusion of the Annual and General Special Meeting, management presented an overview of the business and solicited questions from attendees. The presentation will be posted to the Corporation's website under the investor relations tab, annual meetings.

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent Partners - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Chris Beck, CPA, President and Chief Financial Officer
cbeck@caldwellpartners.com
+1 (617) 934-1843

Media:
Caroline Lomot, Director of Marketing
clomot@caldwellpartners.com
+1 (516) 830-3535

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689906/The-Caldwell-Partners-International-Announces-Results-of-Vote-for-Election-of-Directors

