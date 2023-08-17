Caldwell Partners International Director & President of IQTalent Partners Inc. Acquires 16% More Stock

Investors who take an interest in The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL) should definitely note that the Director & President of IQTalent Partners Inc., David Windley, recently paid CA$0.80 per share to buy CA$240k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 16%.

Caldwell Partners International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by David Windley is the biggest insider purchase of Caldwell Partners International shares that we've seen in the last year. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of CA$1.01. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While Caldwell Partners International insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Caldwell Partners International

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Caldwell Partners International insiders own 21% of the company, worth about CA$6.2m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Caldwell Partners International Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Caldwell Partners International shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Caldwell Partners International. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Caldwell Partners International that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

