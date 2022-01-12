U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,726.35
    +13.28 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,290.32
    +38.30 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,188.39
    +34.94 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,176.06
    -17.95 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.76
    +0.12 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.70
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1443
    +0.0070 (+0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    -0.0210 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3707
    +0.0073 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6740
    -0.6360 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,842.38
    +1,098.42 (+2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.27
    +34.94 (+3.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.72
    +60.35 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.18 (+1.92%)
     

Caldwell Reports Record First Quarter

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • First quarter revenue of $38.4 million, a 112% increase year over year.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today issued its financial results for the fiscal 2022 first quarter ended November 30, 2021. All references to quarters or years are for the fiscal periods unless otherwise noted and all currency amounts are in Canadian dollars. Financial results include those of IQTalent Partners, Inc. (IQTP) beginning on the date of acquisition of December 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights (in $000s except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended


11.30.21

11.30.201

Professional fees - Caldwell

26,592

18,053

Professional fees - IQTP

11,722

-

Consolidated professional fees

38,314

18,053

Direct expense reimbursements

116

74

Revenues

38,430

18,127

Cost of sales

30,432

13,337

Government stimulus grants

-

(110

)

Reimbursed direct expenses

116

74

Gross profit

7,882

4,826

Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,954

3,174

Acquisition-related expenses 2

801

225

Operating profit

1,127

1,427

Interest expense on lease liability

112

107

Investment income

(5

)

(9

)

Foreign exchange (income) loss

(123

)

34

Earnings before tax

1,143

1,295

Income tax expense

398

361

Net earnings after tax

745

934

Basic earnings per share

$

0.029

$

0.046

  1. Results for the three months ended November 30, 2020 exclude the pre-acquisition results of IQTP, which had $3,997 of revenue.

  2. Acquisition-related expenses consist of transaction fees and IQTP purchase price structured as compensation expense which will end on December 31, 2022.

"This was a record-breaking start to the year for Caldwell - consolidated revenue for the quarter was $38.4 million, representing a 112% increase over the prior year and the highest first quarter in our history," said John Wallace, chief executive officer. "Growth was driven both organically and through acquisition - our acquisition of IQTP contributed $11.7 million in revenue and Caldwell executive search's $26.7 million represents a 47% increase year over year and a 48% increase over our pre-pandemic F'20 first quarter."

"IQTP continues to see significant growth in demand for its services since pandemic lows. Their flexible on-demand pricing model and innovative use of AI technology is not only resonating with an ever-increasing client base, it's creating a new category in talent acquisition. We anticipate this growth trend will continue into upcoming periods."

Wallace continued: "Our ongoing success and performance speaks volumes to the creativity, innovation and execution excellence that the Caldwell and IQTP teams are delivering for our clients. There is no doubt that there's an ongoing war for talent and the world continues to pivot towards remote work out of an increasing desire to achieve work/life balance and the ability to work from anywhere that technology provides. Given this continuing backdrop, our vision remains focused and clear - for our two segments to work in tandem to provide a seamless integration of talent acquisition solutions at all levels for our clients. And with our strong balance sheet, we will continue to review business and technology acquisition opportunities that align with client-driven talent offerings and our belief that Talent Transforms."

For a complete discussion of the quarterly financial results, including a detailed segment analysis, please see the company's Management Discussion and Analysis posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent Partners - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on current expectations that are subject to the significant risks and uncertainties cited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of statements that include phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "will," "likely," "estimates," "potential," "continue" or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements. The Company is subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to, software that we license from third parties, our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity issues, successfully integrating or realizing the expected benefits from our acquisitions, adverse operating issues from acquired businesses, our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to our partners taking our clients with them to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies, including the impact of pandemic diseases; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in executive search; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; adverse governmental and tax law rulings; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and fund any dividends; technological advances may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; affiliation agreements may fail to renew or affiliates may be acquired; marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; volatility of the market price and volume of our common shares; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Chris Beck, CPA, President and Chief Financial Officer
cbeck@caldwellpartners.com
+1 (617) 934-1843

Media:
Caroline Lomot, Director of Marketing
clomot@caldwellpartners.com
+1 (516) 830-3535

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

As at
November 30
2021

As at
August 31
2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

27,506

29,214

Accounts receivable

21,965

23,218

Unbilled revenue

6,149

4,217

Prepaid expenses and other assets

2,276

2,332

57,896

58,981

Non-current assets

Restricted cash

2,661

2,624

Investments

859

242

Advances

369

506

Property and equipment

1,928

1,970

Right-of-use assets

9,099

9,549

Intangible assets

224

234

Goodwill

8,710

7,960

Deferred income taxes

5,120

5,067

Total assets

86,866

87,133

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

4,154

4,640

Compensation payable

35,598

36,852

Income taxes payable

1,926

3,007

Lease liability

1,902

1,868

Loans Payable

179

176

43,759

46,543

Non-current liabilities

Compensation payable

8,131

6,278

Lease liability

8,143

8,560

60,033

61,381

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital

12,279

12,157

Contributed surplus

15,046

15,063

Accumulated other comprehensive income

435

204

Deficit

(927

)

(1,672

)

Total equity

26,833

25,752

Total liabilities and equity

86,866

87,133


THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian, except per share amounts)

Three months ended
November 30

2021

2020

Revenues

Professional fees

38,314

18,053

Direct expense reimbursements

116

74

38,430

18,127

Cost of sales expenses

Cost of sales

30,432

13,337

Government stimulus grants

-

(110

)

Reimbursed direct expenses

116

74

30,548

13,301

Gross profit

7,882

4,826

Selling, general and administrative

5,954

3,174

Acquisition-related expenses

801

225

6,755

3,399

Operating profit

1,127

1,427

Finance expenses (income)

Interest expense on lease liability (note 10)

112

107

Investment income

(5

)

(9

)

Foreign exchange (income) loss

(123

)

34

Earnings before income tax

1,143

1,295

Income tax expense

398

361

Net earnings for the year attributable to owners of the Company

745

934

Earnings per share

Basic and Diluted

$

0.029

$

0.046


THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)



Three months ended
November 30


2021

2020

Net earnings for the period

745

934

Other comprehensive income:

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings

(Loss) gain on marketable securities

(26

)

37

Cumulative translation adjustment

257

(75

)

Comprehensive earnings for the year attributable to owners of the Company

976

896


THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)





Accumulated Other Comprehensive
Income (Loss)


Deficit

Share
Capital

Contributed
Surplus

Cumulative
Translation
Adjustment

Gain/(loss) on
Marketable
Securities

Total
Equity

Balance - August 31, 2020

(6,191

)

7,515

15,013

595

(176

)

16,756

Net earnings for the three month period ended

November 30, 2020

934

-

-

-

-

934

Share based payment expense

-

-

5

-

5

Gain on marketable securities available for sale

37

37

Change in cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

(75

)

-

(75

)

Balance - November 30, 2020

(5,257

)

7,515

15,018

520

(139

)

17,657

Balance - August 31, 2021

(1,672

)

12,157

15,063

215

(11

)

25,752

Net earnings for the three month period ended

November 30, 2021

745

-

-

-

-

745

Employee share option plan share issue

-

122

(22

)

-

-

100

Share-based payment expense

-

-

5

-

-

5

Loss on marketable securities available for sale

-

-

-

-

(26

)

(26

)

Change in cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

257

-

257

Balance - November 30, 2021

(927

)

12,279

15,046

472

(37

)

26,833


THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

Three months ended
November 30

2021

2020

Cash flow provided by (used in)

Operating activities

Net earnings for the year

745

934

Add (deduct) items not affecting cash

Depreciation of property and equipment

92

93

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

531

421

Amortization of intangible assets

13

-

Amortization of advances

168

162

Interest expense on lease liabilities

112

107

Share based payment expense

5

5

(Gain) loss on unrealized foreign exchange on subsidiary loans

(160

)

24

Changes in working capital

(2,168

)

3,759

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(662

)

5,505

Investing activities

-

Acquisition of business

(314

)

-

Investment in convertible promissory note

(629

)

-

Proceeds from release of restricted cash

-

45

Purchase of property and equipment

(44

)

(20

)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(987

)

25

Financing activities

Payment of lease liabilities

(582

)

(592

)

Proceeds from share issuance under employee stock option plan

100

-

Sublease payments received

29

90

Net cash used in financing activities

(453

)

(502

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

396

(121

)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(1,708

)

4,907

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

29,214

14,481

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

27,506

19,388


SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/683234/Caldwell-Reports-Record-First-Quarter

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp Rose Today

    Shares of the blank check company Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 14% today for no apparent reason. As a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Digital World Acquisition Corp went public with the intent of acquiring a private business to bring it public. In late October, the SPAC announced that it intended to merge with and take public Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent of TRUTH Social.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Watch

    In this article, we discuss the 5 stocks to consider in the latest portfolio of that Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 2 Stocks to Watch. The stock trading activities of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have come under […]

  • Is Nio's Stock a Buy? Another Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were having a good day on Wednesday. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 5.1% from Tuesday's closing price, thanks to some upbeat news on pricing and a bullish note from Wall Street. The pricing news was simple and good: Nio's average transaction price in December was about $69,700, a strong number that was -- according to the company's communications chief, Ma Lin -- second only to Daimler's luxury stalwart, Mercedes-Benz.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Keeps Going Up

    It's Wednesday morning, and Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) stock is still going up. Do you remember what I said about Alibaba yesterday? Well, this morning, the chorus singing Alibaba's praises got even bigger.

  • Better Buy: Intel vs. AMD

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) have experienced contrasting starts on the stock market in 2022, with the former heading higher despite the sell-off in tech stocks. AMD, meanwhile, has lost ground, as investors seem to be hitting the sell button on tech stocks trading at rich valuations thanks to a potential increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve. On the other hand, the signs of a turnaround at Intel and its cheap valuation have probably made it an attractive bet for investors hunting for value plays.

  • Lessons Learned From a Failed IBM Investment

    The company has been giving away too much money

  • These Are Our 3 Favorite Growth Stocks to Buy In January

    If you're looking for some worthwhile growth stocks to buy and hold through the storm, you've come to the right place. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) are three growth stocks that could be good buys in January. Scott Levine (Lithium Americas): If you're like most growth investors, you've undoubtedly come across plenty of ink spilled about electric vehicles since the market is expected to grow considerably over the next decade.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7% in December, as compared to the same month in 2020, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • Four reasons why value stocks are poised to outperform growth in 2022 — and 14 stocks to consider

    Here’s one to be aware of for 2022: Value stocks will most likely beat their growth counterparts. * The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index exchange traded fund (VOOG) is down 5.6% year to date, while the Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index fund (VOOV) is flat. * Value groups including banks and energy stocks are crushing growth stocks like Ark Invest’s favorite names.

  • Why Falcon Minerals Stock Fell as Much as 12% Today

    The energy royalty company dropped as it agreed to merge with another company, with the pair hoping to bulk up for even more acquisitions.

  • NIO, XPeng, and Li Auto Get New Ratings. The Call Is to Buy Them All.

    Macquarie analyst Erica Chen launched coverage of three U.S. listed Chinese electric vehicle makers on Wednesday.

  • What It Takes to Be in the 1% By State

    If you’ve paid attention to politics in the past 10 years, you’ve likely heard a good deal of rhetoric about “the 1%” — those whose annual income puts them in the top 1% of earners. You’d be forgiven, though, for … Continue reading → The post What It Takes to Be in the 1% By State appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stocks in focus: DiDi, GrubHub, Exxon Mobile, Eli Lilly

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down their stock picks for the day.

  • Why Plug Stock Popped Today

    This morning, analysts at investment megabank Citigroup cut their price target on the fuel cell leader, but instead of falling, Plug Power stock popped 2.7% (as of 10:20 a.m. ET). Arguing that Plug Power is actually a chemicals company rather than a renewable energy company, Citi observes in its note today that chemicals stocks rallied in 2021 (as TheFly.com reports). On the one hand, this has Citi worried enough to cut its price target on Plug by 34%, to $37 per share.

  • Why 7% Inflation Today Is Far Different Than in 1982

    Inflation was last this high around 40 years ago, but the inflation rate was falling in the early ’80s as the Fed pushed the economy into a recession.

  • DISH Network stock jumps after report of DirecTV merger talks

    DISH Network (DISH) stock opened 3% higher on Wednesday amid a report that the satellite tv company is in talks with competitor DirecTV.

  • Why Teladoc Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) were tumbling today after an analyst cut his price target for the company's stock yesterday. Piper Sandler analyst Sean Wieland lowered his price target for Teladoc's stock from $183 to $118 yesterday. The analyst maintained his overweight rating for the stock but said that some of Teladoc's product integrations "are much less mature than we appreciated."

  • Which Vaccine Stocks Will Make You a Fortune in 2022?

    For example, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) soared 2,700% in 2020. Of course, it's impossible to predict with 100% certainty which companies will succeed in the vaccine race -- and whether their share prices will skyrocket. Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ: GRTS) is developing an mRNA vaccine candidate.