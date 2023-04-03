Caledonia declares quarterly dividend

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

ST HELIER, Jersey, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 14 United States cents (US$0.14) on each of the Company's shares.



Commenting on the announcement, Mark Learmonth, Chief Executive Officer, said:

“The total dividend paid for 2022 was 56 cents per share, a 12% increase on the 50 cents per share in 2021. The quarterly dividend, which remains at 14 cents a share, continues to be an important part of the Company’s strategy and we believe sets us apart from our peer group.”

The relevant dates relating to the dividend are as follows:

Ex-dividend date VFEX: April 12, 2023

Ex-dividend date AIM and NYSE: April 13, 2023



Record date: April 14, 2023



Payment date: April 28, 2023

Shareholders with a registered address in the UK will be paid in Sterling.

Caledonia's Dividend Policy

Caledonia's strategy to maximise shareholder value includes a quarterly dividend policy which the Board adopted in 2014. The Board will consider future increases in the dividend as appropriate in line with its prudent approach to risk management.

