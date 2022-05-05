U.S. markets open in 6 hours 23 minutes

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Appointment of Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • CMCL
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

ST HELIER, Jersey, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Cenkos Securities Plc as its nominated adviser and joint broker with effect from today.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall


Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 7817 841793


Cenkos Securities Plc
Neil McDonald
Pearl Kellie

Liberum Capital Limited
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings



Tel: +44 131 220 9771
Tel: +44 131 220 9775


Tel: +44 20 3100 2000


BlytheRay Financial PR
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray



Tel: +44 207 138 3204


3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham



Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538

Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda

Tel: +263 77280 2131


