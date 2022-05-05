Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Appointment of Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker
- CMCL
ST HELIER, Jersey, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Cenkos Securities Plc as its nominated adviser and joint broker with effect from today.
