Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Appointment of Joint Broker

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • CMCL
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

ST HELIER, Jersey, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Liberum Capital Limited as its joint broker with immediate effect.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall


Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 7817 841793

WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden/ Jessica Cave/ Andrew De Andrade

Liberum Capital Limited
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings


Tel: +44 20 7220 1751


Tel: +44 20 3100 2000

BlytheRay Financial PR
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray


Tel: +44 207 138 3204

3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham


Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538

Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda

Tel: +263 77280 2131


