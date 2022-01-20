U.S. markets open in 6 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,547.25
    +23.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,062.00
    +152.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,137.75
    +104.25 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,069.80
    +10.60 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.90
    -0.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.70
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1369
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.85
    +1.06 (+4.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3634
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4100
    +0.0570 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,083.40
    +750.45 (+1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,000.15
    +5.41 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.66
    +26.11 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Appointment of Dana Roets as a Director

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ST HELIER, Jersey, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) ("Caledonia" or the "Company”) announces that it has appointed Dana Roets to the board with immediate effect.

Dana has been the Chief Operating Officer at Caledonia since 2013 and will continue in this role following his appointment to the board. He is a qualified engineer with over 34 years of operational and managerial experience in the South African gold and platinum industries. Dana has held various operational roles from being an underground miner to becoming Vice President and Head of Operations at Kloof Gold Mine.

Leigh Wilson, Chairman, commented:

“I am delighted to welcome our colleague Dana onto the board. He is a highly respected professional engineer with a long track-record in the mining industry. His contribution to Caledonia as Chief Operating Officer over the last 9 years has been outstanding - in particular, his contribution to the successful implementation of the Central Shaft project at Blanket Mine: Dana was responsible for this project from its initial design stage in late 2014 to its commissioning in March 2021. Over this period, Blanket’s production has increased by over 60 per cent from less than 42,000 ounces of gold in 2014 to over 67,000 ounces of gold in 2021. Following the successful completion of the Central Shaft, we anticipate production at Blanket Mine increasing further to approximately 80,000 ounces of gold per annum from 2022 onwards1.

“Under Dana’s leadership, Caledonia’s technical team has been substantially strengthened which puts us in a good position to embark on new projects which I expect will be an integral part in achieving the board’s strategic vision for the Company to become a multi-asset gold producer.”

Commenting on his appointment as a director of Caledonia, Mr Roets said:

“I am very excited to be appointed to the board at such a transformational time for the Company and to become more closely involved with the strategic decision-making process, especially in the Company’s transition into a multi-asset gold producer. I will continue in my capacity of Chief Operating Officer to oversee the operational team as we continue to strengthen and grow the business.”

Appendix 1 - current and previous directorships of Mr Roets and other matters required to be notified in accordance with paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 to the AIM Rules

The names of all companies of which Mr Roets has been a director at any time in the previous five years are set out below:

Company

Status

Blanket Mine (1983) (Private) Limited

Current

Kuduberry Investment (PTY) LTD

Current

Bravoplex 467 CC

Current

Mr Roets’ full name is Dana Roets. He is 59 years old.

Mr Roets does not presently hold shares or share options in the Company. He holds 15,966 performance units (“PUs”) awarded under the Company’s 2015 Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan (consisting of 10,436 PUs awarded in January 2020 and 5,530 PUs awarded in January 2021) which, upon vesting on the third anniversary of award, may settle in cash, shares or a combination of both.

There are no other matters which are required to be announced pursuant to paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 to the AIM Rules.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall



Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 7817 841793

WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden/ Andrew De Andrade



Tel: +44 20 7220 1751

Blytheweigh Financial PR
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray



Tel: +44 207 138 3204

3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham



Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538

Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda

Tel: +263 772802131

Note: This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”) as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Information
Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation that involve risks and uncertainties relating, but not limited, to Caledonia’s current expectations, intentions, plans, and beliefs. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “goal”, “plan”, “target”, “intend”, “estimate”, “could”, “should”, “may” and “will” or the negative of these terms or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Examples of forward-looking information in this news release include: production guidance, estimates of future/targeted production rates, and our plans and timing regarding further exploration and drilling and development. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information. Such factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to: failure to establish estimated resources and reserves, the grade and recovery of ore which is mined varying from estimates, success of future exploration and drilling programs, reliability of drilling, sampling and assay data, assumptions regarding the representativeness of mineralization being inaccurate, success of planned metallurgical test-work, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and other factors.

Security holders, potential security holders and other prospective investors should be aware that these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: risks relating to estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources proving to be inaccurate, fluctuations in gold price, risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, risks relating to the credit worthiness or financial condition of suppliers, refiners and other parties with whom the Company does business; inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks and hazards, employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; political risk; risks related to natural disasters, terrorism, civil unrest, public health concerns (including health epidemics or outbreaks of communicable diseases such as the coronavirus (COVID-19)); availability and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining or maintaining necessary licenses and permits, diminishing quantities or grades of mineral reserves as mining occurs; global financial condition, the actual results of current exploration activities, changes to conclusions of economic evaluations, and changes in project parameters to deal with unanticipated economic or other factors, risks of increased capital and operating costs, environmental, safety or regulatory risks, expropriation, the Company’s title to properties including ownership thereof, increased competition in the mining industry for properties, equipment, qualified personnel and their costs, risks relating to the uncertainty of timing of events including targeted production rate increase and currency fluctuations. Security holders, potential security holders and other prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By its nature, forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and various future events will not occur. Caledonia undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

This news release is not an offer of the shares of Caledonia for sale in the United States or elsewhere. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the shares of Caledonia, in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such province, state or jurisdiction.

1 Refer to the technical report entitled “Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Blanket Gold Mine, Zimbabwe” dated May 17, 2021 prepared by Minxcon (Pty) Ltd and filed by the Company on SEDAR on May 26, 2021. Mr Dana Roets (B Eng (Min.), MBA, Pr.Eng., FSAIMM, AMMSA), Chief Operating Officer, is the Company's qualified person as defined by Canada's National Instrument 43-101 and has approved any scientific or technical information contained in this news release.


Recommended Stories

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971—here’s what history says happens next in the stock market

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Why Ford Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were trading down on Wednesday, after the company previewed a series of one-time items it expects to report with its fourth-quarter earnings. As of 1 p.m. ET, Ford's shares were down about 7.2% from Tuesday's closing price. At first glance, Ford's preview, released after the U.S. markets closed on Tuesday, was good news.

  • 10 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Jim Cramer stocks to buy in Q1 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022. Investors have been scrambling to identify the “real value” of stocks as reports suggest that as […]

  • 8 Big Stocks Lose More Than Half Their Value As Bear Looms

    Still wondering if a bear market is coming soon for the S&P 500? It's already here now for a staggering number of big U.S. stocks.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Correction Extends Losses; Four Stocks In Beat-Up Sector Worth Watching

    The market correction worsened Wednesday. Some stocks in the beat-up software sector are worth watching.

  • 3 Warren Buffett dividend stocks yielding as high as 4.6%

    Still earning peanuts in your savings account? These 3 income stocks might help.

  • Wedbush Pounds the Table on Sofi Stock

    Like many of its peers in the fintech sector, Sofi Technologies (SOFI) stock has been taking a hammering over the past few months. However, that all changed on Wednesday, after the company was granted the long-hoped-for U.S. banking charter by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The much-needed sentiment boost could help kick off a turnaround and Wedbush’s David Chiaverini believes the final hurdle cleared on the path to becoming a bank should “accelerate earnings growth.” However, th

  • 3 top dividend stocks poised to give you a pay raise next month

    Inflation is red-hot. Keep up with these dividend growers.

  • A Fintech Founder Goes on Leave After Alleged Abusive Phone Call

    (Bloomberg) -- The co-founder of fintech unicorn BharatPe will go on a two-month leave of absence, a remarkable turn of events for an outspoken 39-year-old who several Indian media outlets in recent weeks had alleged having made an abusive phone call to a bank employee. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapBiden Expects Russia to ‘Mo

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    For the fourth trading day in a row, Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock is falling. Down 3.5% as of 1:35 p.m. ET, Rivian stock actually costs less today than it did at its initial public offering (IPO) two months ago. First and foremost, Rivian is an unprofitable electric truck start-up.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Down Again Today

    There wasn't any company-specific news released today, but investors may be following a larger trend of selling technology stocks as bond yields rise. Nikola's stock is down by 6% as of 10:50 a.m. ET. Investors typically sell high-growth tech stocks when bond yields rise because it means that future profits from these companies will be worth less than they would have been if rates remained lower.

  • Fed may trigger 'bigger corrections' in stock market with its actions: strategist

    Brace for stock market volatility, warns this top investing strategist.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Shares Are Sinking Today

    After posting explosive gains yesterday, shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) are giving up ground in Wednesday's trading. With excitement building around Trump Media & Technology Group's upcoming Truth Social media platform and a recent rally held by the former president potentially pointing to another presidential campaign in 2024, Digital World Acquisition and Phunware surged on Tuesday. Digital World Acquisition is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that's on track to take Trump Media & Technology Group public through a merger, and Phunware is being eyed by investors as a potential software service provider for Truth Social or another White House bid.

  • RECONAFRICA PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE AND APPOINTS NEW DIRECTORS

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to provide an update on operations and appoints two new directors to its board, Craig Steinke and Dr. Joseph Davis, effective immediately. Mr. Steinke will assume the role of Executive Chairman.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Today

    After initially trading up on generalized enthusiasm or tech stocks (in the wake of yesterday's Microsoft-Activision Blizzard merger announcement), shares of semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) took a turn for the worse Wednesday, and are now down 2.6% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. At its current valuation of 93 times trailing earnings, Nvidia is one very pricy stock. The average valuation of stocks on the S&P 500, for example, is just 26 times earnings, meaning Nvidia shares cost more than three times the average.

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • Why Pan American Silver, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Coeur Mining Surged Roughly 10% Today

    Shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS), Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM), and Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) all rose strongly on a bad day for the markets today, up 9.6%, 10.2%, and 8.6%, respectively. In addition, Pan American Silver released its preliminary fourth-quarter production report on Wednesday, and Fortuna released its own report on Tuesday. In the fourth quarter, Pan American mined 19.2 million ounces of silver, versus its guidance of 19 to 20 million ounces.

  • Expect a major market sell-off in first half of year: Strategist

    Expect a sell-off in stocks so significant that the Fed will likely "not carry through" with all of its expected rate hikes this year, predicts macro investor Felix Zulauf.

  • 3 Charts That Sum Up Tilray's Q2 Earnings

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) reported its latest quarterly results last week. Using three charts, I'll look at just what drove those improved numbers and whether Tilray had a good quarter or not, and determine if it looks to be a better buy right now. In the company's second-quarter results, for the period ending Nov. 30, 2021, Tilray reported net revenue of $155.2 million.