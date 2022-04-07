Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Clarification of ex-dividend dates in respect of quarterly dividend announced on April 4, 2022

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

ST HELIER, Jersey, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announced on April 4, 2022 that the Board of Directors had declared a quarterly dividend of 14 United States cents (US$0.14) on each of the Company's shares. The relevant dates relating to the dividend were announced as follows:



Ex-dividend date: April 14, 2022

Record date: April 19, 2022

Payment date: April 29, 2022

Caledonia clarifies that the ex-dividend date above is in respect of the trading of shares on AIM of the London Stock Exchange plc only.

The ex-dividend dates for trading on NYSE American LLC (“NYSE”) and the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (“VFEX”) are as follows, due to bank holidays and settlement dates in those jurisdictions being different from those in London:

Ex-dividend date (NYSE): April 18, 2022

Ex-dividend date (VFEX): April 13, 2022

