Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Issue of Securities

ST HELIER, Jersey, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (the “Company” or “Caledonia”) (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that following the maturing of long term incentive plan awards on January 11, 2022 which were made under the 2015 Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan of the Company (the “Plan”), a total of 76,520 common shares of no par value in the Company are being issued to members of staff within the Company’s group, including in the form of depositary interests and Zimbabwe depositary receipts in respect of such shares, on or before January 14, 2022. The following “Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility” within the meaning of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 shall receive the securities set out below:

Name

Position

Number of depositary interests issued

Resulting interest in share capital of the Company (number and percentage)

Steve Curtis

Director and Chief Executive Officer

24,684

189,566 (1.48%)

Mark Learmonth

Director and Chief Financial Officer

28,487

168,262 (1.31%)

Further details of the transactions are set out in the notifications below.

Application has been made by Caledonia for the admission of depositary interests representing all the issued shares to trading on AIM and it is anticipated that trading in such securities will commence on January 17, 2022. Following issue of all the shares, the Company will have a total number of shares in issue of 12,833,126 common shares of no par value each. Caledonia has no shares in treasury; therefore, this figure may be used by holders of securities in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

Enquiries

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Mark Learmonth

Tel: +44 1534 679 802

Camilla Horsfall

Tel: +44 7817 841793

WH Ireland

Adrian Hadden/ Andrew De Andrade

Tel: +44 20 7220 1751

Blytheweigh Financial PR

Tim Blythe/Megan Ray

Tel: +44 207 138 3204

3PPB

Patrick Chidley

Tel: +1 917 991 7701

Paul Durham

Tel: +1 203 940 2538

Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)

Debra Tatenda

Tel: +263 77802131

Note: The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”) as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Steve Curtis

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director and Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

b)

LEI

21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Depositary interests representing common shares of no par value

Identification code

JE00BF0XVB15

b)

Nature of the transaction

Issue of securities

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

US$11.66

24,684

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

24,684

- Price

US$11.66

e)

Date of the transaction

14 January 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

AIM of the London Stock Exchange plc

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mark Learmonth

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director and Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

b)

LEI

21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Depositary interests representing common shares of no par value

Identification code

JE00BF0XVB15

b)

Nature of the transaction

Issue of securities

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

US$11.66

28,487

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

28,487

- Price

US$11.66

e)

Date of the transaction

14 January 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

AIM of the London Stock Exchange plc


