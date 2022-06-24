U.S. markets open in 6 hours 14 minutes

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CMCL
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

ST HELIER, Jersey, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it received notification on June 21, 2022 from Van Eck Associates Corporation, which is, through two of its funds, a "significant shareholder" of the Company as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies, that it has changed its interest in the Company and on June 17, 2022 crossed a particular threshold for notification of its holdings in the Company. A copy of the notification is below.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall


Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793

 

 

Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Neil McDonald
Pearl Kellie


Tel: +44 131 220 9771
Tel: +44 131 220 9775

 

 

Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings


Tel: +44 20 3100 2000

 

 

BlytheRay Financial PR (UK)
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray


Tel: +44 207 138 3204

 

 

3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham


Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538

 

 

Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda


Tel: +263 77802131

 

 

IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd  Mlotshwa


Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

 

 

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Caledonia Mining Corp PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

 

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

 

Other (please specify)iii:

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Van Eck Associates Corporation

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

New York, NY USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

17/06/2022

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

21/06/2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.58%

 

3.58%

459,458

Position of previous notification (if
applicable)

4.01%

 

4.01%

 


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

JE00BF0XVB15

459,458

 

3.58%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. A

459,458

3.58%

 

 

 

 

 

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

 

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Physical or cash
settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

 

 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

 

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv(please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

3.24%

 

3.24%

VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF

0.34%

 

0.34%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

Glass Lewis

The number and % of voting rights held

459,458 shares and 3.58% voting right

The date until which the voting rights will be held

Open

 

11. Additional informationxvi

 


Place of completion

Tampa, FL

Date of completion

21 June 2022


