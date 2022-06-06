U.S. markets open in 6 hours

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
·4 min read
In this article:
  • CMCL
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

ST HELIER, Jersey, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VEFX: CMCL) announces that it received notification on June 2, 2022 from Allan Gray Proprietary Limited, which is a "significant shareholder" of the Company as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies, that it has increased its interest in the Company and on June 2, 2022 crossed a particular threshold for notification of its holdings in the Company. A copy of the notification is below.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall


Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793

Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Neil McDonald
Pearl Kelie


Tel: +44 131 220 9771
Tel: +44 131 220 9775

Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings


Tel: +44 20 3100 2000

BlytheRay Financial PR (UK)
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray


Tel: +44 207 138 3204

3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham


Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538

Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda


Tel: +263 77802131

IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa


Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

 

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings


1. Issuer Details

ISIN

JE00BF0XVB15

Issuer Name

CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK


2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Allan Gray Proprietary Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

Cape Town

Country of registered office (if applicable)

South Africa


4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 


5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

02-Jun-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

02-Jun-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

16.129000

0.000000

16.129000

2069891

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

JE00BF0XVB15

2069891

 

16.129000

 

Sub Total 8.A

2069891

16.129000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B1

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B2

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)


Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Allan Gray Proprietary Limited

Allan Gray Africa Ex-SA Equity Fund Limited

10.493000

 

10.493000%

 

Allan Gray Proprietary Limited

Allan Gray Africa Equity Fund Limited

5.636000

 

5.636000%

 


10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

02-Jun-2022

13. Place Of Completion

Cape Town, South Africa.



