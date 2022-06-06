Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

ST HELIER, Jersey, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VEFX: CMCL) announces that it received notification on June 2, 2022 from Allan Gray Proprietary Limited, which is a "significant shareholder" of the Company as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies, that it has increased its interest in the Company and on June 2, 2022 crossed a particular threshold for notification of its holdings in the Company. A copy of the notification is below.



Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Mark Learmonth

Camilla Horsfall

Tel: +44 1534 679 800

Tel: +44 7817 841 793 Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad and Joint Broker)

Neil McDonald

Pearl Kelie

Tel: +44 131 220 9771

Tel: +44 131 220 9775 Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings

Tel: +44 20 3100 2000 BlytheRay Financial PR (UK)

Tim Blythe/Megan Ray

Tel: +44 207 138 3204 3PPB (Financial PR, North America)

Patrick Chidley

Paul Durham

Tel: +1 917 991 7701

Tel: +1 203 940 2538 Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)

Debra Tatenda

Tel: +263 77802131 IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)

Lloyd Mlotshwa

Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings





1. Issuer Details ISIN JE00BF0XVB15 Issuer Name CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK





2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Allan Gray Proprietary Limited City of registered office (if applicable) Cape Town Country of registered office (if applicable) South Africa





4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable)





5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 02-Jun-2022 6. Date on which Issuer notified 02-Jun-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

Story continues

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 16.129000 0.000000 16.129000 2069891 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached



8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) JE00BF0XVB15 2069891 16.129000 Sub Total 8.A 2069891 16.129000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)





Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Allan Gray Proprietary Limited Allan Gray Africa Ex-SA Equity Fund Limited 10.493000 10.493000% Allan Gray Proprietary Limited Allan Gray Africa Equity Fund Limited 5.636000 5.636000%





10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 02-Jun-2022 13. Place Of Completion Cape Town, South Africa.







