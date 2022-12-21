Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder
ST HELIER, Jersey, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it received notification on December 19, 2022 from Van Eck Associates Corporation, which is, through two of its funds, a "significant shareholder" of the Company as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies, that it has changed its interest in the Company and on December 16, 2022 crossed a particular threshold for notification of its holdings in the Company by increasing its shareholding in the company from 3.63 per cent to 4.128 per cent. A copy of the notification is below.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
Caledonia Mining Corp PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
Van Eck Associates Corporation
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
New York, NY USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
16/12/2022
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
19/12/2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights
% of voting rights
Total of both in %
Total number of
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
4.128%
4.128%
12,833,120
Position of previous notification (if
465,522
3.63%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
JE00BF0XVB15
529,779
4.128%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
529,779
4.128%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
Number of
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
X
Namexv
% of voting rights if it
% of voting rights
Total of both if it
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
3.747%
3.747%
VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
0.381%
0.381%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
Glass Lewis
The number and % of voting rights held
529,779 shares and 4.128% voting right
The date until which the voting rights will be held
Open
11. Additional informationxvi
Place of completion
Tampa, FL
Date of completion
19 December 2022