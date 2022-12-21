Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an “X”)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) X

Namexv % of voting rights if it

equals or is higher

than the notifiable

threshold % of voting rights

through financial

instruments if it equals

or is higher than the

notifiable threshold Total of both if it

equals or is higher

than the notifiable

threshold

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF 3.747% 3.747%

VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF 0.381% 0.381%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder Glass Lewis

The number and % of voting rights held 529,779 shares and 4.128% voting right

The date until which the voting rights will be held Open