U.S. markets open in 6 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,999.75
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,277.00
    -42.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,519.00
    -15.25 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,886.00
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.49
    +0.10 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.10
    +2.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    -0.15 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0848
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.83
    -2.26 (-10.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2212
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3690
    -0.9440 (-0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,832.14
    +694.44 (+3.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.97
    +9.85 (+2.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,794.04
    +69.06 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.30 (-1.25%)
     

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
·4 min read
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

ST HELIER, Jersey, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it received notification on January 12, 2023 from Allan Gray Proprietary Limited (“Allan Gray”), a “significant shareholder” of the Company as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies.

Upon the recent completion of the transaction to acquire Bilboes Gold Limited (see announcement by the Company on January 6, 2023), the Company issued 4,425,797 new shares representing 25.64 per cent of Caledonia’s fully diluted share capital. The Company now has three new significant shareholders, as set out in the announcement, and, as a consequence, Allan Gray’s percentage interest in the fully diluted share capital has decreased and the Company has been notified by Allan Gray accordingly.

A copy of the notification is below.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall


Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 7817 841793

 

 

Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Neil McDonald
Pearl Kellie


Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9771
Tel: +44 131 220 9775

 

 

Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings


Tel: +44 20 3100 2000

 

 

BlytheRay Financial PR
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray


Tel: +44 207 138 3204

 

 

3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham


Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538

 

 

Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda


Tel: +263 77802131

 

 

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
JE00BF0XVB15
Issuer Name
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK

2. Reason for Notification
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Allan Gray Proprietary Limited
City of registered office (if applicable)
Cape Town
Country of registered office (if applicable)
South Africa

4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
10-Jan-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified
12-Jan-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

11.993200

0.000000

11.993200

2069891

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

16.129000

0.000000

16.129000

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

JE00BF0XVB15

2069891

 

11.993200

 

Sub Total 8.A

2069891

11.993200%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B1

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B2

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

 

 

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information
Due to a change in voting rights, rather than a share disposal.

12. Date of Completion
12 January 2023

13. Place Of Completion
Cape Town, South Africa.


Recommended Stories

  • Down 66% in This Bear Market, Can Nio Stock Recover in 2023?

    Nio stock has solid chances of a recovery in 2023 thanks to new launches and a focus on market share.

  • Smart Investors Are Watching These 2 Fast-Moving Stocks Right Now

    One company has celestial aspirations, while the other is looking to get back its positive momentum.

  • ‘The Only Way Is Up’: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks HSBC Predicts Will Surge Over 70%

    Overall, the December CPI report roughly met Street expectations, but there is still a lot of bearish commentary going around right now. Many financial prognosticators are forecasting another tough year for the stock market as the prospect of a recession looms large. However, that is certainly not the view of HSBC's Max Kettner. The strategist points out that the harbingers of doom are unlikely to be surprised by more negative developments with the markets already accounting for the fatalistic o

  • Why Lucid, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Are All Jumping Over 20% This Week

    Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are soaring this week. EV maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was up by 30%, charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) was 24.1% above last Friday's closing price, and solid-state battery maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) was rising by 32.1% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Many growth stocks were rising this week as investors anticipated -- and received -- tamer inflation data that spurred hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow, or pause, interest rate hikes.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    Let's discuss the prospects of three high-yield stocks, which are offering dividend yields above 5% and are attractively valued right now. Thanks to the high dividends of these stocks, their shareholders are adequately compensated while waiting for the stock prices to appreciate. Verizon Communications , which was created by the merger between Bell Atlantic and GTE in 2000, is one of the largest wireless carriers in the U.S. The company generates approximately 75% of its revenue from its wireless business and the remaining 25% from broadband and cable services.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Begins Talks on Bankruptcy Loan, Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is speaking with potential lenders that would finance the company during bankruptcy proceedings, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionThe tal

  • ‘My adviser insists this is a good, low-risk investment.’ I’m semi-retired at 63 with $2 million saved. My financial adviser wants me to sink half my money in an annuity. Should I do it?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Prior to that, I had managed my investments passively. Is a variable annuity a good option for me?

  • Why Logitech Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) were taking a dive today after the maker of computer accessories like mice, keyboards and webcams posted disappointing results in its preliminary earnings report for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, ended Dec. 31, 2022. Logitech said preliminary revenue fell 22% to 23%, or 17% to 18% in constant currency, to $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion, which was well below the analyst consensus at $1.39 billion. On the bottom line, operating income under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) was down 33% to 35% to between $171 million and $176 million, while adjusted operating income was down by a similar amount to between $198 million and $203 million.

  • The Amazon of Latin America: Is MercadoLibre Stock a Buy Now?

    MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) stock popped over 8% today on news from a Brazilian competitor. In the below video, I share this news and how it could impact MercadoLibre going forward. I also provide a background of the business, important growth demographics, valuation, and a chart to see where the stock could be headed next.

  • Why Amazon Stock Was Gaining This Week

    After a dismal 2022, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock is off to a hot start this year. Through Thursday afternoon, shares of the tech giant were up 10.9% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, due primarily to an expansion of its Buy with Prime program and a rising tide in stocks. The main news driving the stock higher this week was the announcement about Buy with Prime, which gives Prime members the opportunity to use Prime benefits like free shipping and returns on sites other than Amazon.

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook to Take a 40% Pay Cut This Year

    Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook has asked for a big cut in compensation this year. Mr. Cook’s total compensation target for 2023 will be $49 million, the company said in a Thursday filing. The iPhone giant said its board committee on executive compensation took into consideration shareholder feedback as well as a recommendation from Mr. Cook in making the adjustment.

  • Why Units of KNOT Offshore Partners Are Plunging Today

    Units of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) are plummeting today, down by nearly 40% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. The sharp move lower came after the master limited partnership (MLP) focused on the shuttle tanker market made a significant distribution cut. KNOT Offshore Partners declared its fourth-quarter distribution payment.

  • Down 85% in This Bear Market, Can Canoo Recover in 2023?

    In the year or so since the stock market hit its peak on Jan. 3, 2022, shares of electric vehicle (EV) company Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) have tumbled roughly 85%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The last year of trading has been brutal for EV stocks generally, with high inflation, rising interest rates, and fears that a recession is on the horizon prompting severe valuation contraction for most companies in the space. Rising interest rates have crushed the valuations of growth stocks over the past year.

  • BofA warns hot inflation could run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the one shockproof sector to preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Surges as Retail Investors Buy In

    Bed Bath Beyond shares climbed 50% on Thursday, notching a fourth straight day of big gains. The move followed a 69% increase Wednesday, the stock's largest-ever one-day percentage gain. Helping fuel the recent rally is a jump in retail interest, with daily net inflows among individual investors climbing this week, according to Vanda Research. Bed Bath Beyond this week announced plans for more layoffs and other cost-cutting measures. The company has also recently said it is [in the early stages]

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After S&P 500 Hits Resistance; JPMorgan, UnitedHealth Earnings On Tap

    The stock market rally has been on a strong run, but is it due for a pullback as the S&P 500 hits the 200-day line? JPMorgan earnings loom.

  • These Are 5 Of The Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Taiwan Semiconductor stock surges despite weakened guidance on Q4 earnings

    Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor are moving higher even amid the company's weak guidance for fourth-quarter earnings.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular growth investor publishes her daily transactions. She's adding to some of her largest and hardest-hit stocks.

  • GE Stock Rallies For 10th Straight Day — Is It A Buy?

    General Electric is poised to emerge as an aviation company in early 2024 after shedding a series of businesses over the past several years. Is GE stock a buy after its big rally? In Q3, GE earnings tumbled 39%, the industrial giant said Oct. 25.