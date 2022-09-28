Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Purchase of Securities by Directors
ST HELIER, Jersey, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it received notice yesterday that non-executive directors of the Company have purchased securities as follows:
Mr Leigh Wilson - 5,500 shares of no par value in the Company at a price per share of USD8.92.
Mr Johan Holtzhausen - 1,025 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares of no par value in the Company at a price per depositary interest of GBP8.35.
Following these transactions, Mr Wilson has an interest in 45,500 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.35% of the issued share capital of Caledonia; and Mr Holtzhausen has an interest in 22,050 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.17% of the issued share capital of Caledonia. Further details of the transactions are set out below.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Leigh Wilson
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-executive director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
b)
LEI
21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Common shares of no par value
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of securities
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
USD8.92
5,500
d)
Aggregated information
e)
Date of the transaction
27 September 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
NYSE American LLC
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Johan Holtzhausen
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-executive director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
b)
LEI
21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Depositary interests representing common shares of no par value
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of securities
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 8.35
1,025
d)
Aggregated information
e)
Date of the transaction
27 September 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
AIM of the London Stock Exchange plc