Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Purchase of Securities by Directors

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
·3 min read
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

ST HELIER, Jersey, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it received notice yesterday that non-executive directors of the Company have purchased securities as follows:

  1. Mr Leigh Wilson - 5,500 shares of no par value in the Company at a price per share of USD8.92.

  2. Mr Johan Holtzhausen - 1,025 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares of no par value in the Company at a price per depositary interest of GBP8.35.

Following these transactions, Mr Wilson has an interest in 45,500 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.35% of the issued share capital of Caledonia; and Mr Holtzhausen has an interest in 22,050 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.17% of the issued share capital of Caledonia. Further details of the transactions are set out below.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall

Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793

Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Neil McDonald
Pearl Kellie

Tel: +44 131 220 9771
Tel: +44 131 220 9775

Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings

Tel: +44 20 3100 2000

BlytheRay Financial PR (UK)
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray

Tel: +44 207 138 3204

3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham

Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538

Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda

Tel: +263 77802131

IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa

Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39


NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Leigh Wilson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

b)

LEI

21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common shares of no par value

G1757E113

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of securities

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

USD8.92

5,500

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price



5,500

USD8.92

e)

Date of the transaction

27 September 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

NYSE American LLC

 

 

 


NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED  WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Johan Holtzhausen

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

b)

LEI

21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Depositary interests representing common shares of no par value

JE00BF0XVB15 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of securities

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 8.35

1,025

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price



1,025

GBP8.35 each

e)

Date of the transaction

27 September 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

AIM of the London Stock Exchange plc


