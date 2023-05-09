Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Results of Annual General Meeting and Appointment of a New Chairman of the Board
ST HELIER, Jersey, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE American, AIM and VFEX: CMCL) (the "Company") announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) held at St Helier, Jersey today.
The total number of shareholders present in person or by proxy at the AGM was 70, representing 37.87% of the Company’s outstanding voting shares.
The table below shows the proxy votes received on resolutions 1(b)1 to 1(j), which were duly passed by a show of hands, to reappoint the nine nominees proposed for re-election as directors:
Nominee
Vote type
Voted
%
Mark Learmonth
For
7,231,617
99.80%
Against
14,662
0.20%
Abstain
19,783
-
Steven Curtis
For
5,913,726
81.61%
Against
1,332,550
18.39%
Abstain
19,786
-
John Kelly
For
7,149,448
98.67%
Against
96,510
1.33%
Abstain
20,104
-
Johan Holtzhausen
For
7,147,571
98.72%
Against
92,674
1.28%
Abstain
25,817
-
Dana Roets
For
6,291,771
89.84%
Against
711,440
10.16%
Abstain
262,851
-
Nick Clarke
For
7,152,756
98.79%
Against
87,515
1.21%
Abstain
25,791
-
Geralda Wildschutt
For
7,173,942
99.08%
Against
66,606
0.92%
Abstain
25,514
-
Gordon Wylie
For
7,186,216
99.25%
Against
53,959
0.75%
Abstain
25,887
-
Victor Gapare
For
7,215,737
99.76%
Against
17,636
0.24%
Abstain
32,689
-
Further resolutions 2 and 3 were also passed at the AGM so that:
BDO South Africa Inc was reappointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorised to fix its remuneration; and
Messrs. Holtzhausen, Kelly and Wildschutt were reappointed as members of the Audit Committee.
The full text of each resolution, together with explanatory notes, are set out in the notice of AGM and management information circular dated March 27, 2023 which are available on the Company's website at www.caledoniamining.com.
Mr Kelly, who was acting as interim chairman of the board of directors (“Chairman”) following the retirement of Mr Leigh Wilson on May 4, 2023, was appointed as Chairman at a meeting of the board immediately following the AGM. Given the Company’s policy that the Chairman shall not be a member of the Audit Committee, another independent non-executive director, Mr Gordon Wylie, was appointed to the Audit Committee in his place.
1 Resolution 1(a) would have been to reappoint Mr Leigh Wilson, who retired on May 4, 2023, and therefore this resolution was withdrawn and not put to the AGM