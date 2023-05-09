U.S. markets open in 1 hour 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,139.25
    -13.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,580.00
    -105.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,290.00
    -62.25 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,753.60
    -7.40 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.48
    -0.68 (-0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    2,039.10
    +5.90 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    25.82
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0965
    -0.0043 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.62
    +0.43 (+2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2595
    -0.0026 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0510
    +0.0140 (+0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,785.54
    -73.79 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    610.81
    -7.81 (-1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,741.81
    -36.57 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,242.82
    +292.94 (+1.01%)
     

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Results of Annual General Meeting and Appointment of a New Chairman of the Board

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
·3 min read
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

ST HELIER, Jersey, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE American, AIM and VFEX: CMCL) (the "Company") announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) held at St Helier, Jersey today.  

The total number of shareholders present in person or by proxy at the AGM was 70, representing 37.87% of the Company’s outstanding voting shares.

The table below shows the proxy votes received on resolutions 1(b)1 to 1(j), which were duly passed by a show of hands, to reappoint the nine nominees proposed for re-election as directors:

Nominee

Vote type

Voted

%

Mark Learmonth

For

7,231,617

99.80%

 

Against

14,662

0.20%

 

Abstain

19,783

-

Steven Curtis

For

5,913,726

81.61%

 

Against

1,332,550

18.39%

 

Abstain

19,786

-

John Kelly

For

7,149,448

98.67%

 

Against

96,510

1.33%

 

Abstain

20,104

-

Johan Holtzhausen

For

7,147,571

98.72%

 

Against

92,674

1.28%

 

Abstain

25,817

-

Dana Roets

For

6,291,771

89.84%

 

Against

711,440

10.16%

 

Abstain

262,851

-

Nick Clarke

For

7,152,756

98.79%

 

Against

87,515

1.21%

 

Abstain

25,791

-

Geralda Wildschutt

For

7,173,942

99.08%

 

Against

66,606

0.92%

 

Abstain

25,514

-

Gordon Wylie

For

7,186,216

99.25%

 

Against

53,959

0.75%

 

Abstain

25,887

-

Victor Gapare

For

7,215,737

99.76%

 

Against

17,636

0.24%

 

Abstain

32,689

-

Further resolutions 2 and 3 were also passed at the AGM so that:

  • BDO South Africa Inc was reappointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorised to fix its remuneration; and

  • Messrs. Holtzhausen, Kelly and Wildschutt were reappointed as members of the Audit Committee.

The full text of each resolution, together with explanatory notes, are set out in the notice of AGM and management information circular dated March 27, 2023 which are available on the Company's website at www.caledoniamining.com.

Mr Kelly, who was acting as interim chairman of the board of directors (“Chairman”) following the retirement of Mr Leigh Wilson on May 4, 2023, was appointed as Chairman at a meeting of the board immediately following the AGM. Given the Company’s policy that the Chairman shall not be a member of the Audit Committee, another independent non-executive director, Mr Gordon Wylie, was appointed to the Audit Committee in his place.

For further information please contact:

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall


Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793

 

 

Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Neil McDonald
Pearl Kellie


Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9771
Tel: +44 131 220 9775

 

 

Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings


Tel: +44 20 3100 2000

 

 

BlytheRay Financial PR (UK)
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray


Tel: +44 207 138 3204

 

 

3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham


Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538

 

 

Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda


Tel: +263 77802131

 

 

IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa


Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

1 Resolution 1(a) would have been to reappoint Mr Leigh Wilson, who retired on May 4, 2023, and therefore this resolution was withdrawn and not put to the AGM