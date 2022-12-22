U.S. markets open in 5 hours 19 minutes

Calendar for Publishing Performance Results of Panevezio statybos trestas AB in 2023

Panevezio Statybos Trestas
Panevezio Statybos Trestas
Panevezio Statybos Trestas


We hereby inform that Panevezio statybos trestas AB and Panevezio statybos trestas AB Group will prepare consolidated semi-annual and annual information to be published according to the procedure prescribed by the regulations.
In 2023, Panevezio statybos trestas AB is planning to publish the unaudited financial statement of the company and the group for six months on 31 August 2023.

More information:
Egidijus Urbonas
Managing Director
Tel.: (+370 45) 505 503


